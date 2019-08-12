The foundation comes in an impressive collection of 50 shades with five different undertones, making it one of the more inclusive shade ranges on the market. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate, while mushroom and apple fruit extracts brighten the skin's appearance. If that's not impressive enough, the product has over 1,000 rave reviews on Tarte's site.

Though the original Shape Tape concealer isn't part of the sale, there are tons of other bestsellers worth checking out.

The Creaseless Concealer is certainly a potential alternative to Shape Tape, as it comes in 30 shades with a waterproof formula that won't settle into fine lines.

Those looking for a hydrating primer can score a deal on Tarte's Base Tape, which the brand describes as a "makeup magnet." Customers raved that it keeps skin moisturized while extending the wear time of foundation.

If you want to make that foundation and concealer last all day long, Tarte's Shape Tape Stay Spray promises to lock down makeup for 16 hours.

The Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara is another of the brand's most iconic products due to its volumizing formula that Tarte calls "a push-up bra for your lashes."

Lipstick lovers will want to turn to the Color Splash line of lip colors, which comes in 22 shades that last for up to 12 hours. Customers have raved about its "creamy texture" and "beautiful color."

If you're looking for a lighter dose of color, the Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil will provide a sheer tint while moisturizing lips with a blend of hydrating oils. If that isn't promising enough, Hoda Kotb picked it as one of her favorite products back in March!

Tarte also has an extensive line of highly-rated skin care, including the Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer. Customers love the lotion for its lightweight gel formula that is designed to sink in super quickly without leaving behind a greasy feeling on the skin.

The Friends and Family deal lasts until Aug. 15, so you'll want to add these to your cart quickly before the deal is over.

