Tarte said it sells one of its Shape Tape concealers every 12 seconds, and earlier this year the brand launched a new Face Tape foundation that perfectly matches with its best-selling product.
Face Tape has become one of the most-talked-about foundations of the year, and now you can snag it at up to 30% off during Tarte's massive Friends and Family Sale. Shoppers can get 25% off with the code BESTIES, while Tarte Rewards members get 30% off with the same code.
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
The foundation comes in an impressive collection of 50 shades with five different undertones, making it one of the more inclusive shade ranges on the market. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate, while mushroom and apple fruit extracts brighten the skin's appearance. If that's not impressive enough, the product has over 1,000 rave reviews on Tarte's site.
Though the original Shape Tape concealer isn't part of the sale, there are tons of other bestsellers worth checking out.
Creaseless Concealer
The Creaseless Concealer is certainly a potential alternative to Shape Tape, as it comes in 30 shades with a waterproof formula that won't settle into fine lines.
Base Tape Hydrating Primer
Those looking for a hydrating primer can score a deal on Tarte's Base Tape, which the brand describes as a "makeup magnet." Customers raved that it keeps skin moisturized while extending the wear time of foundation.
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
If you want to make that foundation and concealer last all day long, Tarte's Shape Tape Stay Spray promises to lock down makeup for 16 hours.
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
The Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara is another of the brand's most iconic products due to its volumizing formula that Tarte calls "a push-up bra for your lashes."
Color Splash Lipstick
Lipstick lovers will want to turn to the Color Splash line of lip colors, which comes in 22 shades that last for up to 12 hours. Customers have raved about its "creamy texture" and "beautiful color."
Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil
If you're looking for a lighter dose of color, the Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil will provide a sheer tint while moisturizing lips with a blend of hydrating oils. If that isn't promising enough, Hoda Kotb picked it as one of her favorite products back in March!
Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
Tarte also has an extensive line of highly-rated skin care, including the Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer. Customers love the lotion for its lightweight gel formula that is designed to sink in super quickly without leaving behind a greasy feeling on the skin.
The Friends and Family deal lasts until Aug. 15, so you'll want to add these to your cart quickly before the deal is over.
