Shopping at Target just got even more exciting!

The popular retailer on Monday announced a new way for shoppers to save on their next Target run.

On Oct. 6, the store will launch a new (and free) loyalty program called Target Circle nationwide. With the program, guests will earn 1% on every Target purchase to redeem later.

Target Circle users will also get personalized deals and perks (including a birthday surprise) and early access to special sales.

Target will integrate its Cartwheel platform for coupons into the new program, and Target RedCard holders will continue to get 5% off with every purchase. So, Target Circle is basically the icing on the cake for deal seekers!

Target's chief marketing and digital officer, Rick Gomez, said Target Circle is yet another way to give back to loyal shoppers.

“Our guests are at the center of everything we do, and we’re always looking for ways to create even easier, more rewarding shopping experiences that give them another reason to choose Target,” Gomez said.

Target Circle members will also have the opportunity to give back to their local community by voting for how Target directs its charitable giving. They'll be able to choose from approximately 800 nonprofit organizations, making the experience a bit more personal.

Target tested the program in several cities, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Phoenix, over a period of 18 months.

So far, more than 2 million guests have enrolled in Target Circle and have made more than 14 million transactions, according to the retailer. They've also cast votes to donate more than a half-million dollars to their local nonprofit organizations.

Target will automatically enroll all guests with a Target.com, Cartwheel or Target RedCard account in Target Circle. New to the store? You can sign up on Target.com or in person.