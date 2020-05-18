Target is kicking off sundress season with a new designer collaboration

Target's latest designer collaboration is all about great summer dresses.

The popular retailer will release more than 70 gorgeous summer dresses next month as part of its latest designer collaboration.

Launching online on June 6 and in select stores starting June 15, the limited-edition Designer Dress Collection features a stylish mix of casual and chic dresses in a range of colors, prints and silhouettes. The collection is pretty affordable, too, with prices ranging from $40-$60.

Target enlisted the help of three female-led brands — LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez — to design the collection, which includes a size-inclusive range of sizes from XXS-3X.

“For more than a year, the Target team has been working closely with these three distinct and incredibly talented designers to bring our guests this special and affordable limited-edition collection,” Jill Sando, a Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release.

This Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target polka-dot, one-shoulder dress retails for $60.

Since so many shoppers are trying to limit trips outside of the house these days, Target has increased their online inventory so folks can shop the Designer Dress Collection from the comfort of their homes.

This Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target small gingham tie-strap dress retails for $55.

This is the first time Target has created a whole collection focused entirely on dresses, and the designs certainly don't disappoint.

This Cushnie for Target pleated dress retails for $60.

Carly Cushnie's frocks range from sleek slip dresses and colorblock sundresses to work-friendly shirtdresses.

The Cushnie for Target two-tone slip dress ($50) and high-low dress ($45)

If you're a sucker for bohemian-chic sundresses in summery colors like white and yellow, Lisa Marie Fernandez's flowy designs definitely fit the bill.

The Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target eyelet shirtdress retails for $45.

The Designer Dress Collection has something for those who prefer a more whimsical look, too. LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen created a series of feminine, sweet dresses in floral prints for the launch.

The LoveShackFancy for Target celeste smocked puff sleeve dress retails for $55.

After months of wearing loungewear at home, this girly new dress collection comes at the perfect time.

“When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress — especially as we hope for brighter days ahead,” ​Sando said.