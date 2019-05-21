Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 3:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Could Target be the next big skin care destination?

With the recent launch of a new skin care line, Target's officially moving into the clean beauty space. After over 11 years of research and input from skin care professionals, the retailer launched the first Versed collection in stores and online on Sunday.

The new line reimagines the idea of "drugstore" skin care, according to Adweek. The affordable product range includes 19 items — from serums to cleansers to face masks. It's also entirely clean and vegan, with products designed to address almost every skin care concern.

To make it even better? Everything's under $20. Here's everything we're eyeing from the collection.

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream, $18, Target

Made for dry and aging skin, this moisturizing cream is packed with antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients like algae extract, vitamin E, and squalane. Smooth and creamy, it's rich without leaving a greasy sheen.

Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel, $18, Target

This cooling, lightweight gel is made for all skin types, and helps brighten even the darkest under-eye circles, according to the brand. Full of vitamin C, coffee seed extract, and ginseng root extract, it cools and refreshes, and leaves a slight tightening effect on under-eyes and lids. It works well pre-makeup, so it makes an easy addition to your morning routine!

Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum, $20, Target

Made for troublesome skin, this gentle serum works wonders on breakouts and impurities. With a blend of zinc, willow bark extract, and niacinamide, it works to decongest pores, calm skin, and soothe inflammation, the root of all problems. For best use, apply while skin is slightly damp.

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil, $15, Target

This quick-absorbing, non-greasy body oil might just replace all your thick, heavy body lotions. Quick to apply and dry, a few spritzes of this envelopes your body in a refreshing blend of sweet almond, macademia nut, and coconut oils, along with nourishing calendula flower extract and vitamin E. Made for all skin types, it'll leave behind soft, supple skin and a subtle scent.

Versed Wash It Out Gel Cleanser, $13, Target

Every skin care regimen starts with clean skin — and this face wash seems like a great place to start. With an eye-safe, fragrance- and dye-free formula, it gently washes away dirt and impurities without harming skin. Infused with skin-nourishing rosewater and a refreshing hint of mint, it'll leave your skin clean and smelling great.

Versed Found the Light Powder with Vitamin C, $20, Target

According to the brand, the powdered form of vitamin C stays fresh longer, meaning it stays effective longer, and you can add it to most products. Ideal for combating lingering redness or brightening dark spots, it adds a personalized touch to your daily routine.

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, $18, Target

This gentle face wash comes in a balm form. Massage it into your skin with wet fingertips and watch as the oil-based formula softens into a light liquid that rinses clean with no oily residue. Ideal for melting away makeup and removing impurities, it also leaves behind a gentle scent from its natural eucalyptus and clove leaf oils.

Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel, $20, Target

This peel works overnight to renew your complexion. Vitamin A, lactic acid, and glycolic acid work together to brighten, exfoliate, and hydrate, while skin-conditioning ingredients like allantoin, rosehip, and vitamin E keep skin calm and glowing. Non-drying and non-irritating, it won't leave you red or flaky, according to the brand, so it's gentle enough to use on back-to-back nights.

Versed Find Clarity Purifying Mask, $11, Target

Of course, no skin care routine is complete without a face mask! This one contains two types of purifying clay and two types of detoxifying charcoals, drawing out impurities. Mildly exfoliating and creamy enough to keep your skin refreshed, it'll leave your face feeling clean and balanced.

For more new beauty launches, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!