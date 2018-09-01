Target's matching outfits are perfect for your next family photo

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's a match made in heaven — or at least a match good enough for a family photo.

Target has debuted matching outfits for families that are both fashionable and affordable, with no item costing more than $50.

The tropical outfits come courtesy of the Genuine Kids line from OshKosh. Among the highlights is a palm print set of dresses and shirts that range from $10.99 for young boys to $27.99 for their moms.

There's swimwear that includes yellow floral print one-piece suits for ladies of all ages. The boys in the household can wear matching board shorts.

Target

Target has long been a destination spot for bargain-seeking parents shopping for children's clothing, and OshKosh has been adding to the Genuine Kids line for a while. But this foray into adult clothing is a new wrinkle.

Target

What makes this latest addition to the line so noteworthy is that the price point is manageable for a family of four, and the look is stylish enough that the kids won't be hiding behind their parents out of mortification. (And their parents won't be hiding behind their kids, either.)

Target

You can check out Target's tropical new looks for the family on its website.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.