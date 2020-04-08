Taraji P. Henson shows off her red hair and curls while in quarantine

No glam squad? No problem!

Taraji P. Henson is spending some of this extra time at home honing her beauty skills, and she's doing a stellar job.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old showed off her hair styling skills to her Instagram followers and the results were pretty impressive.

"COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! 😫😂😂😂" she captioned the post.

Fans first took note of the "Empire" star's curly red do when she shared a video announcing a new virtual therapy campaign through her organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

Instagram users were quick to shower praise on the star for her on point locks. "Hair is bangin!!🔥🔥🔥" @chuckielovehair wrote, while @above_all_eles commented "I heard the message but I'm stuck on the hair👀💜💜."

Flattered by all the love, Henson decided to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she created the sassy do. "Thank you for all the comments about my hair, made me smile today," she said in the video.

The actress revealed that she used rubber curling rods, silicone rollers and some products from her recently released hair care line, including a mousse that's currently in development, to create the perky look.

When all was said and done, Henson was quite proud of her handiwork and even suggested she could become a hairstylist: "I don't know, maybe I need to get my union card," she said.

And her followers agreed. "I have to show my daughter your hair, she would absolutely love it!"@kandicelee_ commented, while @simplytx3 wrote, "Girl I don’t know what’s more Beautiful your Hair or your Energy 😂❤️💋"

See Taraji P. Henson's hairstyles through the years:

Red hot lady

The "Empire" star first debuted her fiery red strands in February, and the feisty shade definitely matches her personality.

Sleek strands

Henson knows how to rock bouncy curls like no other, but she's also quite skilled at sporting sleek, smooth strands.

Short and sweet

On "Empire," the actress has tried a huge range of styles, including this sassy bob.

Beautiful braids

From curls to braids to Afros and everything in between, the hair chameleon regularly switches styles with ease.

'90s baby

Henson has always rocked amazing curls and, as it turns out, she started practicing her styling skills a while ago.

Blast from the past

Even as a child, Henson had a penchant for striking styles, like this adorable bun.