Between Amazon Prime Day's unprecedented sales and Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, July is the time for summer savings. But there's one place you may not have thought to look for deep discounts: T.J. Maxx, is further dropping its already-affordable prices.

There are over 7,000 items currently on sale (and we thought Lululemon's latest sale was big!) as part of their annual Summer Clearance event. The company says it only has discounts this significant twice a year. Right now, they're also offering free shipping — no code or minimum required. We don't know how long it will last, and sizes are limited, but we do know the prices are incredibly low.

So whether you want to give your friends serious bag envy, show up at that summer wedding dressed to impress or simply score some Italian designer sunglasses at 60% off, here are a few deals to take note of.

This leather wallet from Valentina looks nearly as valuable as what you'll put in it. It's made in Italy and retails for around $70. We love its sleek snakeskin design and practicality. There are also plenty of card slots, currency pockets and two ID windows.

You don't ever have to step foot in Barneys to get one of the iconic brand's chic bags. This leather-lined tote normally retails for around $80. It's big enough to fit a laptop, and even comes with a detachable interior pouch. Basically, it feels like you're getting two designer bags for the price of one.

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with a pair of designer sunglasses that will become your favorite summertime accessory. We love these oversized Nina Ricci shades (normally $80 and up) and these made-in-Italy Emilio Pucci designer sunglasses for just $50 (compare to $150 and up).

No one has to know you didn't pay the suggested $120 for this comfortable lightweight linen dress from Magaschoni. It's machine-washable, so don't hesitate to use it as your swimsuit coverup or for picnics in the grass.

A black dress is a staple no matter the season, and the split neck adds a stylish flair to this monochromatic piece. The tie-waist is a figure-flattering touch that can be adjusted for your comfort.

If you're looking for a little pop of color, this pleated skirt will definitely deliver. Dress it down with your favorite T-shirt or dress it up with a pair of heels — this piece will take you from weekday to weekend.

We love the lace insets and textured balloon sleeves of this peasant blouse from Free People. It's available in Ivory and Purple (sizes XS-L) and normally retails for $90. Oh, and it's made of a cotton and modal blend that's also machine-washable.

Rain jackets don't have to be shapeless, rubbery and yellow. This one (compare at $100) from Vince Camuto is an off-white that goes with almost anything. It features a detachable hood and flattering drawstring waist. Throw it in the washing machine, and rest assured that you won't ruin it.

We'd understand if you love the feel of this tencel chambray shirt so much that you want to buy two. Normally $100, it's an amazing deal for a wardrobe stable that you can wear on its own or layered under a cute vest come fall.

While you're saving up for the Tory Burch dress of your dreams, invest in this budget-friendly (but just as stylish) shift dress from Gretchen Scott. It normally retails for around $100, and since it's machine-washable you don't have to feel guilty about getting it dirty.

Theory is a brand normally reserved for the likes of Saks and Nordstrom. But this classic T-shirt, made of a comfortable linen and cotton blend, is easy to scoop up at T.J. Maxx at half-off its normal price ($80). It's hand-wash only and available sizes include S, M and L.

If you want your hazel eyes to stand out, this tank from Theory is a must. It comes in the cool color, "military," and features a unique side-tie detail. The best part though? The stretchy pima cotton/modal/spandex fabric it's made of is machine-washable..

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of brand name boat shoes, and T.J. Maxx has plenty to choose from. This white canvas slip on sneaker (compare at $50) is currently available in sizes 6-9.5. But if you want some color or even more texture, Sperry Canvas Comfort Sneakers come in navy and wine, and Sperry Low Rise Sneakers come in "sparkle." They're also on sale for just $30 at T.J. Maxx.

Save 60% on these suede pumps, normally $100, from your favorite Jenner sisters. The color, "sand," may not be as head-turning as the girls who designed them, but the shoes pretty much go with everything. And people will definitely notice the 3.5 inch heel and sophisticated pointy toe.

At just $30, these snakeskin print flats — which normally retail for $90 — are perhaps the best deal on this list. Friends who don't know where you've been in the past month or two might even think you brought them back from a trip to France, not T.J. Maxx.

