Sylvester Stallone shows off his gray hair in inspiring video

Rocky Balboa has gone gray!

Sylvester Stallone showed off his natural hair color on social media Tuesday. The 73-year-old actor's silver hair and beard were proudly on display in a motivational video he posted to his Instagram account.

"Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing," Stallone captioned the clip, which he recorded in a car. "If anyone says different, they're lying - it's human nature."

He continued, "Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you've got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I'll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!!"

The caption was paired with the inspiring hashtag "#KeepPunching."

And while Stallone was hoping to empower his 11.7 million followers with his words of inspiration, he also moved them by simply showing off his gray locks and silver tresses.

Many fans used the comment section to praise the "Rocky" star for his new look.

"Awesome new look my man, I dig it," wrote one fan, who also used the hashtag #legend.

Another commented, "Proud of you with the silver hair."

And while Stallone's new hairstyle is clearly great, it may not be around for much longer. The new look may be related to a role he is now filming.

His IMDb page says that he's currently shooting "Samaritan," his next starring vehicle after last year's "Rambo: Last Blood." According to Deadline, the film centers on a young boy who sets out to discover if a mythical superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier after a tragic event, is still alive.

Stallone isn't the only star returning to their roots.

Christie Brinkley, 65, decided to skip one of her regular coloring appointments earlier this month, letting her roots grow in gray.

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home ... as a result I have gone back to my roots … and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold!” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans weighed in on the decision, with many applauding her for the new look. Even former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric chimed in with a message of solidarity, “If you do it, I’ll do it!”