Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 15, 2016, 2:56 PM UTC / Updated May 23, 2019, 2:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

With summer approaching, everyone's trying to refresh their wardrobe. But, that sometimes means bathing suit shopping — an activity nobody enjoys.

Whether you're dealing with uncomfortable fabrics or just poor-fitting swimwear, it can sometimes feel impossible to find a swimsuit that actually looks and feels good.

Style expert Ashley Bellman shared her picks for swimsuits and summer accessories for every body type, addressing the specific concerns of each of the women in the segment. With everything from fun bikinis to fashionable one-pieces, these picks are sure to add some summer to your closet.

Full-coverage swimsuits for curvy women

Kristen said that she's always on the lookout for a full-coverage suit that allows her to accentuate her curves. Bellman found this flattering, feminine one-piece that combines support and style. Paired with classic accessories, she created a perfect look to wear both on and off the beach.

One Shoulder Swimsuit, $50, Eloquii

With a trendy one-shoulder top and an eye-catching black and white print, this swimsuit is a fashionable upgrade to the standard one-piece. The ruched sides mean it'll always be flattering, and the dramatic cutout adds some high-fashion drama.

Mesh Swim Cover-Up Skirt, $16, Forever21

This semi-sheer mesh cover-up adds some style to your post-beach look. With a self-tie closure, it's sure to always be a perfect fit, and the pleats add some fun texture.

Savina Mauve Suede Mules, $31, Lulu's

These suede mules are so on-trend. With clear vinyl straps and low block heels, they're easy to wear and match just about everything.

Faux Pearl Decor Hair Snap, $3 for 2, Shein

Pearls are always in fashion, and these hair clips add a classic touch to any hairstyle.

Bikini swimsuits for women with athletic builds

Nicole faces the same struggle as many of us: When shopping, she feels like nothing fits right, and her muscular build means she doesn't always love the look of swimsuits. For her, Bellman picked this fun bikini. The lower cut of the bottoms elongates her torso, and the bandeau top fits like a glove! Dressed up with some fun accessories, this is a great look for anyone.

Balconette Bikini Top, $18, H&M

This fun bandeau top comes in over a dozen patterns, and its removable straps make it perfect for a day at the beach, whether you're swimming or tanning.

Bikini Bottoms, $13, H&M

This bikini bottom comes in almost as many patterns as the top, and its medium coverage is great for anyone looking to get some sun.

Dannie Kimono, $50, Adore Me

A printed kimono is a great upgrade your standard cover-up. With fringed ends and and endless ways to wear it, this piece a great addition to any summer wardrobe.

Palm Desert Jute Natural Platform Espadrille Shoes, $49, Lulu's

Slides are such a great option for the summer. These platforms combine a fun peep toe with a comfortable contoured insole for an easy blend of style and comfort.

ASOS Design Tort Handle Macrame Shopper Bag, $30 (originally $40), Asos

Add beachy vibes to any outfit with this purse! With a tortiseshell handle and a fun macrame design, this open-top tote is the perfect finishing touch to any look.

Vintage Satin Scarf Scrunchies, $10 for 4, Amazon

These vintage scarf scrunchies add some colorful flair to your everyday hairstyles — plus, they're a great update to the classic ponytail holder!

Waist-accentuating swimsuits for hourglass figures

Evette expressed concern about finding bikinis that fit on both the top and the bottom. Bellman resolved this by finding a high-waisted bottom that gives coverage while accentuating Evette's hourglass figure, and since the top and bottom are sold separately, it was easy to get them in two different sizes to make sure the fit was perfect.

Longline Strappy-Back Bikini Top, $27, Uncommon Sense

The plunging front and fun, strappy back of this bikini top makes it a great, eye-catching look.

Hi-Waist Bikini Bottom, $15, Uncommon Sense

These high-waisted bottoms use ruched sides to create a figure-flattering silhouette.

Metallic Braided Pom-Pom Trim Clutch, $20, Forever21

This fun woven clutch adds a pop of color to any outfit! With all-over braided construction and a woven interior, it's stylish and sturdy enough for all your necessities.

Paper Straw Sun Hat, $18, H&M

The white ribbon on this sun hat adds a summery touch and the wide brim will protect your face from the sun's harsh rays.

Metallic Faux-Leather Tubular-Strap Sandals, $18 (originally $20), Old Navy

These metallic sandals add a bit of glamour to any look! With fun textured straps and a cushioned bed, they're comfortable for long walks on the beach, and stylish enough to wear to the office.

Halter swimsuits for ladies with long torsos

Tatiana said that her biggest problem when finding a swimsuit is that her torso is longer than most suits are designed for. Bellman found this one-piece, which is perfect for those who might have long torsos. The fun details make it a real showstopper, and the tied halter aspect allows for some control over the level of support the top provides.

Ruffle Belted Halted One Piece Swimsuit, $18 (originally $30), Shein

A ruffled one-piece like this provides coverage and style. With a flattering fit and adjustable ties, it can be contoured perfectly to the wearer's body, and the olive-green color is a unique summer shade.

Leopard Print Beach Skirt, $10, Shein

This printed skirt adds some eye-catching style to the solid-colored one piece. With an adjustable waist and asymmetrical hem, this sheer skirt complements every fit and figure.

Tied My Best Cork Platform Sandals, $28 (originally $70), Nasty Gal

These lace-up platforms are the perfect complement to any summer look. With cork platforms and cream-colored ties, they provide a beachy vibe and the versatile ties allow for plenty of personalization.

Tankinis for moms-to-be

Lauren is currently 6 months pregnant, so the goal for Bellman was finding a suit with room to grow!

Ruffled Cross Front Maternity Tankini, $40, Motherhood Maternity

Bellman opted for this striped, ruffled tankini because the cute design emphasizes the bump and the tankini silhouette is really practical.

Here are some more summer staples we're loving:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!