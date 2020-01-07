Suzanne Somers, 73, shares her wisdom on aging: 'The best is yet to come'

If the new year already has you dreading turning another year older, take heart! According to Suzanne Somers, “The best is yet to come.”

The small-screen star and health enthusiast visited the 3rd hour of TODAY and opened up about her secret to staying youthful while growing older.

“The message for me is that I’m 73, and I thought that when I was 73, I’d be old,” Somers said. “I’m chronologically old, in the big picture, but I’m not old. The message I really want to give to women is, it ain’t over.”

Those are words to live by for the former “Three’s Company” actress, who, despite a recently fractured foot, paired a crutch with high heels Tuesday.

Somers insisted the key to aging gracefully is all about maintenance.

“What I realized over the years is aging is about worn-out parts,” she explained. “So, if you had a car, you’d keep correcting things that were breaking down. Well, with your body, there’s new testing … where you can see where your hormones have diminished, see exactly where your nutrients and minerals have diminished. If your body isn’t operating at peak, it’s because you’re not absorbing minerals, and so it’s all about putting back, filling the tank with exactly what you individually need.”

It’s a topic she tackles at length in her newly released book, “A New Way to Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances in Antiaging,” and that she tackles in her own life by taking “about 50” supplements a day.

“As a general rule, I like to go natural first,” she said of her approach. “And then if I need a pharmaceutical, I go that way.”

Somers, who celebrated her birthday last fall by posting a photo of herself in her birthday suit, said the great thing about her current age is that it comes with “the one thing no young person can buy or have: It’s your acquired wisdom and perspective.”

But she’s willing to share hers all the same.

“I want you, at your ages, to know the best is yet to come,” she said. “That you can do it a new way, and I’m doing it, and every day is great!”