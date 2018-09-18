Susan Lucci reveals how she still looks amazing at age 71

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

As frequent-schemer and sometimes-heroine Erica Kane on "All My Children," Susan Lucci surprised and delighted her fans for years.

Well, she's not done being surprising or delightful, because at 71 Lucci has landed a Harper's Bazaar photo spread ... and she looks incredible!

Megyn Kelly marveled at the stunning photos on TODAY Tuesday, exclaiming, "Unretouched, America!"

So how does she do it? As Lucci explained in the new issue, it's about keeping fit in both mind and body.

"I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically," she said. "If you train hard, you can offset some of what you've got going against you. People look at me and say 'Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old.' Meanwhile, the reality is if you're strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are."

To keep strong, Lucci is very pro-Pilates.

"Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and french fries," she said. "I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don't eat a lot of bread and pasta. (And) I'll have one glass of Champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don't drink at home."

She also takes care of her skin; as she told Megyn Kelly TODAY in April, she's very fond of Original Sprout Scrumptious Baby Cream, Cle de Peau cleansing foam and a few other products you can pick up at the local drugstore.

Original Sprout Scrumptious Baby Cream, $12, Amazon

And at 71, Lucci is certainly not slowing down — she even joined Instagram. Since then, she's discovered there's one other advantage to becoming comfortable with both social media and her body ... she's ready to embrace the paparazzi!

That's what happened when she was on vacation recently, and caught pro photographers trying to steal some snaps. "The pictures were so good!" she said. "By the fourth day I was looking for the paparazzi. I wanted to thank them."