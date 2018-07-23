Supermodel Miranda Kerr loves this vegan conditioner for shiny hair

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr knows when she feels the most beautiful.

"After a good night’s sleep. Which I’m not getting right now. I don’t feel great," she said.

That's because the newlywed, who's married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, just gave birth to her second son Hart, whom we can hear cooing on the baby monitor. She's busy working from home on her popular Kora Organics skin care line, which is sold worldwide.

"Our products are not only organic but certified organic," she said. "At the moment, I’m super obsessed — it took me over a year to develop — the turmeric mask."

KORA ORGANICS Turmeric 2-in-1 Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, $48, Sephora

Of course, Kerr also uses products outside of her own line. She has glorious, shiny, glossy hair. So, we had to ask her to share her secrets.

Kerr's top hair care picks

Zion Health Adama Clay Minerals Shampoo, $17, Amazon

"I use this product a friend of mine told me about. It’s a pear blossom one. I like the way it smells," she said.

This is also sold at CVS.

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo, $34, Amazon

"That one is in my shower as well," she said.

You can also score this at Sephora and Dermstore.

Davines Vegetarian Miracle Conditioner, $35, Amazon

"I have this treatment. I like to rinse with cold water. That helps keep your hair shiny. That’s all I do really. Sometimes I put coconut or sesame oil in my hair. After I had the baby, I’ve been doing a lot of sesame oil body treatments and leave it in overnight. But put something down on your pillow so it doesn't stain!" she said.

You can also get this at Walmart.

