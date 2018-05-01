Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

This Fourth of July, Sunday TODAY's own Willie Geist had quite the display of American pride.

Geist was featured in Esquire's 2013 series "Best Dressed Men on TV" — but we're not sure if this year's ensemble would've made the cut.

He kicked off the festivities by tweeting this patriotic GIF in celebration of Independence Day, no caption required.

But then came the firework show finale. Geist posted a photo of himself standing on the bow of a speed boat, draped in red, white and blue.

The anchor tagged the retailers responsible for his festive outfit (Kohl's and Opposuits) along with some of his favorite American pastimes (Waffle House and the Yankees).

Geist's wife, Christina, tweeted out this loving tribute to her hubby, admitting her involvement in the whole shebang.

The couple have a history of adorable Twitter-flirting, like Christina's recent tweet about sneaking into bed past her husband's bedtime, in which she happened to tag all of his co-workers.

He, of course, responded with a jest and a wink.

Willie and Christina married in 2003 and have an 8-year-old son, George, and an 11-year-old daughter, Lucie.

Willie Geist and Christina Geist have a fun-loving relationship they share with us all on social media. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Just in case you love Geist's suit too much to resist, they're sold here for the bargain price of $100 and a little piece of your street cred. At least Uncle Sam approves.