Alison Brie

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Glow" star Alison Brie, who sported a satiny pants-dress hybrid, explained that, "Tonight is about women wearing the pants so I chose to literally wear the pants."

She, as well as fellow actresses who opted for a similar style, wore them well.

Christina Hendricks

Jordan Strauss / AP

Like her former "Mad Men" co-star, Christina Hendricks also split the difference between a suit and a gown with a dramatic skirted pant.

Debra Messing

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Debra Messing teamed black slacks with a glittering, floor-length top that perfectly suited the "Will and Grace" star.

Lena Waithe

Jordan Strauss / AP

Speaking of suits, actress-producer-writer Lena Waithe walked the red carpet in an elegant all-black tux.

Alexis Bledel

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"Gilmore Girls" and "The Handmaid's Tale" star, Alexis Bledel, wore a pop of white on her jumpsuit Sunday night.

Laurie Metcalf

Jordan Strauss / AP

Former — and soon-to-be current — "Rosanne" star Laurie Metcalf made her mark with a sweeping strapless jumpsuit and coat combo.

Susan Sarandon

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Susan Sarandon, who hit the red carpet with journalist and activist Rosa Clemente, opted for a simple black suit, a crisp white shirt and classic pumps.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

A strapless, sequinned top and a sheer, glittering skirt showed off Maggie Gyllenhaal's pants to perfection.

Claire Foy

Jordan Strauss / AP

Claire Foy, star of "The Crown," brought a bit of royal glamor to a pantsuit with a plunging neckline.

Rita Moreno

Jordan Strauss / AP

Veteran star of stage and screen, Rita Moreno, went edgy and elegant with her studded leather ensemble.

Kyra Sedgwick

VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

And Kyra Sedwick — seen here with her steady date of the last 30 years, husband Kevin Bacon — embodied timeless Hollywood style with her tux (sans shirt).