Red carpet fashion is always a big talker at any Hollywood awards gala, but the conversation around the looks wasn't just the usual banter at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

The stars came decked out in anything-but-basic black to stand together against sexual harassment in the industry (and beyond).

But there was still plenty of ways for them to stand out within that monochromatic mix, and many of the women did just that by putting on their best pants.

And according to one of them, the legged look wasn't just about style. Like the color of the night, it packed a message.