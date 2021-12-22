Watch as Utah Jazz dancer gets surprised with proposal mid-dance

Monday night’s NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City ended with the Utah Jazz celebrating a win over the Charlotte Hornets. But that wasn’t the only thing that had fans of the home team cheering.

Long before the game was over, the Utah Jazz Dancers took the court for a mid-match routine that ended with a sweet and sentimental shocker, as the boyfriend of one dancer joined them to pop the question to his stunned girlfriend.

And she said yes!

However, moments before Danielle Bush realized she was the subject of a surprise proposal, she panicked and briefly feared for her job. That’s because everyone on the dance team knew about what Brandon Heiser planned — except Bush.

As a video the Utah Jazz shared on Instagram reveals, Bush was in the zone and nailing her choreography alongside her fellow hoofers, when suddenly the music appeared to change, and the rest of the troupe launched into moves she wasn’t expecting.

She looked lost as she continued to smile but struggled through the steps.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to lose my job,’” Bush told NBC affiliate KSL after it was all over. “I tried to make eye contact with my teammates, but they wouldn’t stop being all smiley and giggly and they weren’t helping me out!”

Following the proposal, Bush told KSL, “It was a beautiful moment and I really felt like it was just him and I in that room.”

Heiser approached and Bush finally figured out what was happening as he knelt down on one knee and pulled out a sparkling ring. She nodded her head eagerly after she and her betrothed shared words only they could hear.

And as far as Heiser was concerned, for a moment, it was as if they were the only ones there anyway.

“Her reaction was what I will remember most,” Heiser told KSL-TV. “I didn’t even notice the crowd.”

Bush later shared her thoughts about it all in an Instagram post addressed to Heiser, the Utah Jazz Dancers and everyone who’s been congratulating her ever since Monday night.

“In an arena full of thousands, all I see is you,” she wrote to her partner. “It was absolutely love at first sight the night I met you and almost 3 years later, I still feel those butterflies every time I come home from practice or work. I will always and forever choose you and am so thrilled to call you my fiancé FINALLY! I love you my Honey Bran of Oats 💙”

The thanks continued to her team and coach Ashley Kelson “for making this the most epic night of my life. I love you all so much!”

And to those who’ve made that proposal video go viral and responded with messages of support, Bush added, “And thank you to YOU for all of your kind words. We are so overwhelmed with love and gratitude and are excited for this next step together. I know y’all are curious about our story so I’ll make it a priority to keep you in the loop and tell it. Stay tuned, God Bless and love y’all!”