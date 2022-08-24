It's easy to spend hours scrolling through the treasure trove of entertaining videos on TikTok and Instagram. From dancing trends to cooking tutorials, there's no shortage of informative content for every interest.

Something also worth exploring on the popular social media sites: Fun fashion hacks. It's a topic that fashion influencer Lina Noory has mastered, and she stopped by Studio 1A to demonstrate how to recreate some of her most popular tricks. Here are a few of our favorites!

Backwards Dress Shirt Hack

Sick of everything in your closet? It happens. When you need to switch things up a bit, you can always repurpose the existing items in your wardrobe.

Noory likes to breathe new life into her basic button-down tops with this wardrobe hack that makes it look like you're wearing a glam blouse.

Here's how it works:

Start to put the shirt on backwards, placing one of your arms into one of the sleeves. Twist the other part of the shirt in the center to create a ruched, bow-like effect. Put your other arm in the other sleeve. Button the top all the way down and tuck the collar and waist in.

Dress Hoop Hack

Sick of slip dresses that don't fit quite right? Noory has a quick fix to help cinch in a baggy garment. All you need is two oversized hoop earrings of varying sizes and two hair elastics.

Here’s how it works:

Flip your slip dress inside out. While wearing the dress, take the larger hoop earring and put it around some fabric. Then use a hair tie to secure it in place, essentially cinching the dress in near the waist. Do the same with the smaller earring. Try the dress on right side out and enjoy your fitted style.

Layered Necklace Hack

Love to layer your necklaces but hate it when they get all tangled? Noory has a hack for that.

Here’s how it works:

Drape two necklaces around your neck with the clasp facing downward/lying flat on your chest. Instead of connecting each of the necklaces properly, mix and match them and connect each clasp to the opposite necklace. Turn the necklace around and adjust as needed by pulling the necklace to stagger it in different ways.

Strappy shoe hack

If you've ever purchased a pair of strappy sandals, then took them home and asked yourself, "How the heck do I tie these?" you're not alone. Luckily, Noory has three different ways to style these shoes.

Here are different ways to style the straps: