Teresa Giudice’s wedding hairstyle required over 1,500 bobby pins, cost nearly $10,000

Teresa Giudice’s gravity-defying wedding updo was a wonder to behold, and her hairstylist just spilled some secrets about how she achieved the gorgeous look.

“My girl Teresa, she is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Giudice’s go-to hair stylist, Lucia Casazza, said Monday on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM. “You know what we stand for in Jersey — you go big or you go home.”

Giudice, 50, wore curls piled high on her head and cascading down her back when she tied the knot with Luis “Louie” Ruelas on Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey, accessorizing with a sparkling crystal tiara.

To achieve the sky-high style, Casazza used mesh inserts to create extra volume, combining luxury human hair extensions with Giudice’s naturally long strands.

And to hold everything in place, she used "over 1,500 bobby pins."

Giudice’s elaborate Rapunzel-esque updo was definitely a wedding luxury, ringing in at nearly $10,000 — more than $7,000 for the extensions, and about $2,500 for styling fees, according to Casazza.

“Teresa said, ‘My hair has to be over the top,’” Casazza told Cohen. “She always is about the hair.”

At the end of the night, removing all those bobby pins and extensions was not a quick process.

“After that extreme partying we all did ... it took close to two hours to remove all the pins,” Casazza said, adding that she and Giudice’s longtime makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio, were up until around 4 a.m. taking apart the bride’s updo.

Cohen wondered if Giudice’s hairdo had been removed in one piece so it could be preserved for posterity, but Casazza said the pieces of the showstopping look are now “definitely in a pile.”

Giudice looked stunning from head to toe on her wedding day, sporting a blush mermaid gown with a more than 8-foot-long train embellished with crystals and pearls.