See the sustainable, stylish uniforms Team USA will wear at the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

Ralph Lauren is dressing Team USA for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, and the designer has a few high-tech tricks up his sleeve this time around.

The longtime Official Outfitter of Team USA used Intelligent Insulation, an innovative temperature responsive fabric, to create American athletes' opening ceremony outfits, and they look just as cool as they sound.

The sleek uniforms, which TODAY debuted live on air on Thursday, adapt to cooler temperatures by expanding, making them ideal for the Winter Games, and they create an extra layer of insulation to keep athletes warm.

Ralph Lauren teamed up with textile innovation company Skyscrape to harness the impressive technology that adapts to changes in air temperature all on its own - no battery or wires required. The unique fabric is made up of two materials that contract or expand separately at their own speed, which causes the textile to bend and constrict and create much-needed insulation.

Aside from being pretty darn cool, the technology also has a sustainable aspect since it can help a garment work for multiple temperatures. For instance, that light parka you wear in early fall could actually work in much colder conditions with the help of Intelligent Insulation.

“The development and introduction of Intelligent Insulation reimagines what is possible in the apparel landscape. For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style, for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a consumer’s closet,” Ralph Lauren's Chief Branding and Innovation Officer David Lauren said in a statement.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly all tried on the opening ceremony outfits live on TODAY. TODAY

So, what can you expect from Ralph Lauren's Team USA's opening ceremony parade uniforms? The brand calls the outfits "a modern and fresh take on sportwear (that was) created with sustainability in mind."

For starters, both the women's and men's uniforms consist of an anorak with Intelligent Insulation technology and recycled polyester.

The look also features a mid-layer jacket, pants, gloves and boots made with recycled polyester. As an added bonus, the entire uniform is manufactured in the United States.

Hoping to replicate the look at home? You can purchase the opening ceremony parade uniform at Ralphlauren.com and in select Ralph Lauren stores starting on Jan. 20.

Related: