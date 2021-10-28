Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's closing ceremony outfits for Beijing Olympics

Ralph Lauren is giving sports fans a peek at the closing ceremony parade uniforms Team USA will wear at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The fashion brand has been the official outfitter for Team USA since 2008 — and the new red, white and blue apparel for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games continues the brand's tradition of creating a look that's fresh, sporty and patriotic.

Ralph Lauren is unveiling the closing ceremony parade uniforms Team USA will wear at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Ralph Lauren

The new collection features a blue and red buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket that includes recycled polyester and recycled down, and a fleece pant (men) and legging (women), glove and boot made with recycled polyester.

It also includes an intarsia turtleneck sweater and hat — both emblazoned with an American flag — made with U.S.-grown wool.

The clothing was made in the United States with sustainability in mind, the brand said. Ralph Lauren

All of the clothing was made in the United States.

"Ralph Lauren is incredibly proud to outfit Team USA in apparel that has been designed with integrity and purpose. For these Games, the design aesthetic of our uniform represents a modern look that feels distinctly new and fresh, created with sustainability in mind," said the brand’s chief innovation officer and vice chairman of the board, David Lauren.

"We are highly invested in scaling sustainability solutions that have the potential to significantly reduce our and the wider industry’s impact, and we are proud to have created thoughtful apparel for Team USA that embodies this mission," he added.

The Team USA closing ceremony parade uniform will be available for purchase online at ralphlauren.com and at teamusashop.com beginning Thursday.

