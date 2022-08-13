Martha Stewart surprises fans with her latest post on Instagram: This 'is a cultural reset'

When most think of Martha Stewart, you probably think of lavish luxury and opulence. But the 81-year-old domestic icon may be switching up things in this latest act of her life, and surprising her fans and followers along the way.

Stewart shared her look-of-the-day on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 13, and instead of pushing a bougie brand like Gucci, Hermes or Ralph Lauren, she was proudly modeling a look from fast fashion house Fashion Nova.

"@fashionnova made my very chic but inexpensive gold splashed two piece leisure suit worn with @brunellocucinelli_brand earrings and @simonmillerusa clogs," she wrote in the caption. "Perfect for press luncheon regarding @thebedfordbymarthastewart."

Founded in 2006, Fashion Nova is one of the most popular fast fashion brands in the world that mass produces trending looks for a more affordable price. Primarily sold online, the brand does have five brick and mortar stores, all in California where the company was created.

“The concept is that the runways are dying,” Richard Saghian — the company's founder and CEO — told BuzzFeed News in 2017 of the brand's commitment to using social media as its inspo board. “If you think about it, why did they have runways before? Because there was no internet. People are now looking at their feed for fashion inspiration more than they are the runways.”

In the past, Fashion Nova has partnered with Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion on creating collections built around the female rapper's images.

Now, is Stewart next?

While we're not sure if the post is actually part of any sort of partnership, Stewart's fans and followers quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement over that very idea.

"MARTHA X FASHION NOVA PLEASE GOD," Chrissy Teigen commented.

One person wrote, "who knew you would be a fashion nova girlie?!"

Another fan added, "Martha for fashion nova is a cultural reset i just know it."

But not everyone was a fan of Stewart's post.

One person wrote: "Who put this woman in fashionnova. Show yourselves IMMEDIATELY."

Another follower said, "Martha in fast fashion pains me. They’re destroying our planet!!!"

One critic harped, "No, even you do not get a pass for wearing fashionnova. This is a heavy misstep."