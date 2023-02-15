Madonna's daughter Lourdes dons a devilish look while walking the runway for New York Fashion Week

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon made quite the entrance at New York Fashion Week.

In the Valentine's Day fashion show for designer Luis De Javier on Feb. 14, the 26-year-old model revealed a devilish red look — horns and all.

Lourdes Leon walks the runway at the Luis De Javier fashion show at the Angel Orensanz Foundation during New York Fashion Week 2023. Ron Adar / Shutterstock

Complemented by knee-high sheer red tights and red heels, Leon sported a red mini dress with two horns coming out of the top. She also wore a studded black cap over her long, glossy black hair. The look was completed with a red lip.

Happy Valentine's Day! Ron Adar / Shutterstock

Stars like Julia Fox also rocked the runway at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, wearing a similarly horn-themed outfit. Her floor-length blue, denim dress featured two horns from either side of her chest, reaching up past the model's head.

At New York Fashion Week in September 2022, Leon was joined by her mother and 22-year-old brother, Rocco Ritchie, who all wore matching Tom Ford outfits.

Sitting front row at the Tom Ford SS23 Runway show, Leon wore a glossy viscose tank dress, accompanied by a leather bag, while her mother donned a satin hooded bodysuit. Madonna also added a pop of color with her purple-lensed, oversized sunglasses.

Ritchie followed suit in adding a little spice with his dark purple jacket and lilac-colored button-down shirt and dress shoes.

Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to Wear show. Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

Leon had another chance to shine on the runway back in June 2022, when she closed out the Marine Serre Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

In this appearance, Leon donned a black catsuit covered in the designer's signature moon print, which was first popularized by Beyoncé in 2020.

Lourdes Leon presents a creation by Marine Serre during the Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on June 25, 2022. Julien De Rosa / AFP - Getty Images

Similar to her walk on Monday, the model's long, black hair trailed past her waist, though at this show she wore stacks of gold jewelry that complemented the crescent design.