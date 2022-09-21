The King did a thing. Or did he?

LeBron James, 37, posted an Instagram story on Sept. 20 of a photo featuring him with a bald head, along with his signature beard, sitting in what appears to be a barber's chair. The picture, which was removed from his stories the morning of Sept. 21, has led some to wonder if the basketball great did indeed shave his head or if it’s some sort of joke.

LeBron James showed off his bald head. Whether it's real is another matter. kingjames via Instagram

“Do you think LeBron went bald or is he fooling us? 'Bald LeBron is coming for us all,' one Twitter user wrote.

"LeBron James it’s bout time, my Wife says you look good with a bald head," another user wrote. "Distinguished. I think so as well. A Gentleman."

"Looks good! I know people are going to clown him for it," someone else commented. "I don’t understand why men hang on to something that’s not there. He should have done this years ago."

"Bout time and welcome to our world. # Bald heads with beards Unite," another person wrote in support of the look.

"Bald Bron is the last form of greatness....as a man that has been bald since 21yrs old we should have a #BaldAwarenessMonth," someone else wrote, alongside photos of James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant with and without hair.

And, since James — an 18-time All-Star who has won four NBA championships and four MVP Awards — is often listed among the sport's greats, one fan couldn't help put him in his place when compared to Jordan in the battle over baldness.

"Jordan wore the bald head better," the person wrote.