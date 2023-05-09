See Jennifer Garner's edgy hair transformation in new photo shoot pics

Jennifer Garner is showing off her wild side in an edgy new photo shoot for Allure magazine.

The former "Alias" star, 51, whose hair is normally a brunette shade, experimented with several eye-catching hair colors and styles for the pictures, which were shot by photographer Tom Schirmacher.

Garner posed in a sheer Miu Miu dress with pink hair on the cover of Allure. Tom Schirmacher for Allure

Garner appeared on the magazine's cover, sporting a pinkish-blond wavy bob. She posed in a sheer Miu Miu dress, giving viewers a peek at her Miu Miu bra and briefs. The "Catch Me If You Can" star looked downright vampish in another pic that showed her wearing a bowl-cut blond wig to match her bright yellow LaQuan Smith vinyl trench coat.

Garner, who appeared to be wearing no clothing underneath her coat, topped off the look with blood-red fingernail polish, smokey eye makeup and a fabulously fierce stare.

The actor donned a blond wig to match her bright yellow LaQuan Smith vinyl trench coat. Tom Schirmacher for Allure

The mom of three continued to toy with her good-girl image by posing in a daring black off-the shoulder Michael Kors dress featuring a torso-baring cutout.

She underwent yet another dramatic hair transformation for that pic, opting for red tresses styled in a wet look.

Garner sported red hair and a slinky Michael Kors dress featuring a torso-baring cutout. Tom Schirmacher for Allure

While speaking to Allure, Garner opened up about the surprising career path she might have pursued had she'd never made it in Hollywood.

“I would have really liked being a minister,” said the "Juno" star, adding, “My mom thinks I still will be.”

Garner told the magazine that she regularly attends church with her three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, and that Violet teaches Sunday school.