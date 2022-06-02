Hoda Kotb is on the case. Actually, the case is on Hoda.

Hoda had an interesting accessory Wednesday night when she attended the 2022 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala in New York City: a camera case.

“What are you doing? Why do you do that? Is it a camera case?” an incredulous Jenna Bush Hager asked her Thursday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna while pictures of Hoda from the event splashed across the screen.

“Why did you wear that bag? You look so cute. Why are you wearing a camera case?” she continued, as the crew laughed.

Hoda Kotb is a case study on carrying an unusual bag. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Hoda then went on to set the record straight about the seemingly unusual bag.

“I was at work. I had zero and I was like, I needed something to put lipstick in. I had nothing, not even a Ziploc. You know I’ll take a Ziploc,” she said, referring to her penchant for using one of those bags on the red carpet.

“I didn’t have a clean one in the house, so I opened up the cabinet and I saw something that had chargers in it, like converters, so I unzipped it. I took the converters out because they were for a trip, and then I placed inside my lip stuff, Altoids and it looked fine.”

Hoda then gushed about the event before Jenna had to steer the conversation back to the case.

“Can we just go back and look at that camera case, please? Because I didn’t realize that I needed to give you a clutch on top of the dress, but please, Hoda, please, no more camera cases,” she said. “Honestly, you looked great.”