The power of three.

On Saturday, July 9, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone and Helen Mirren attended a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Siracusa, Siculy, and they shut it down with their radiant glow and opulent looks.

The three divas were in the audience, but they quickly became the main attraction when they posed for photos after the show ended.

In video captured by Vogue Italy, Carey, 53, Stone, 64, and Mirren, 76, can be seen laughing in the shining light of flash bulbs. Maybe because they were getting her bad side or the heat was getting to her, Carey soon hides behind her fan. True icon behavior!

Likely all wearing looks by Dolce & Gabbana, the three women wore bright colored gowns that gorgeously featured various shades of gold.

On her Instagram Stories, Stone shared a sweet photo of Carey posing with Mirren, paired with caption, "Friends."

Sharon Stone / Instagram

In April, Mirren was the cover star for People’s 2022 Beautiful issue. The oldest star to get that honor, she admitted her mixed feelings about the label focused around beauty.

“Don’t get me wrong — I love beauty and I love looking at beautiful things,” she explained. “But I don’t like the word beauty (as it’s) associated with the beauty industry — makeup and products, skincare and all the rest of it — because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful.”

“I was absolutely sort of gobstruck, as we say in England,” she also said. “I never considered myself ‘beautiful.’ And (at) my age! So I was amazed.”

Stone has also opened up about aging in the spotlight.

In a 2019 interview with Allure, the actor revealed that she likes her body much more today than when she was younger.

“I’m so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that,” the cover girl said.

Case in point? Stone’s experience on the film “Basic Instinct,” one of her most iconic roles.

“When I got on ‘Basic Instinct,’ they hired a makeup artist that put on pounds of makeup every day, and every day I went to my trailer and took the makeup off,” she said.

Over the years, Stone has had plenty of time to reflect on what beauty means to her. She said, “I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."