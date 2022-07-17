Donatella Versace paid tribute to her late brother, famed fashion designer Gianni Versace on the 25th anniversary of his murder on Friday, July 15.

Versace was gunned down outside his Miami Beach mansion on July 15, 1997, shocking the fashion world and leaving investigators baffled as to the motive for his death. He was 50 years old.

"25 years of missing you, Gianni," wrote Donatella, who is also a fashion designer and businesswoman. "Every day, I wish you were still here."

On that fateful summer day, Gianni Versace was returning home after his morning walk from the News Cafe when Andrew Cunanan fatally shot him in the back of the head. Eight days later, Cunanan killed himself on a houseboat in North Miami Beach. He was also suspected of killing four other people in three states. The murder was later the subject of FX's 2018 "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" which starred Penelope Cruz as Donatella and Édgar Ramirez as Gianni.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also paid tribute to the late designer on Instagram.

"GIANNI VERSACE 25 YEARS AGO TODAY you were taken away from us," she wrote. "Your family, loved ones and friends I will never forget that feeling of dread and loss."

Campbell included several pictures of herself with the late designer in her post, including one of her wearing one of his creations.

"The picture in pink dress was at Spanish steps September 97 . Tribute to Gianni .. you will always be in my heart forever," she concluded her post, adding the hashtags #gianniversace, #neverforgotten and #RIP.

The Versace company, which Gianni started in 1978, also posted a memory of their founder to commemorate his passing.

"In memory of Gianni Versace on the 25th anniversary of his passing," the Italian luxury fashion company posted. "With love from all at Versace."

After his death, Donatella inherited a portion of his company. Today, she serves as the brand's chief creative officer.