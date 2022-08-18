Diane von Furstenberg, 75, shares swimsuit selfie: ‘Trying to own it’

Diane von Furstenberg is 75 and filled with gratitude.

The Belgian fashion designer who introduced the iconic jersey wrap dress into the lexicon of fashion showed off her latest look in a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Selfie at 75?” she captioned her post, which featured Furstenberg posing before a mirror and donning a bright red swimsuit. “Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps! I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself! Gratitude.”

Furstenberg's post received plenty of support from fans and celebrities.

“Stunning and sensational,” Ava DuVernay, the “When They See Us” executive producer and director, replied to the post.

Actor Andie MacDowell chimed in, simply writing, “Fabulous.”

“Fearless & Beautiful,” fashion model Iman commented.

Furstenberg's swimsuit selfie is hardly new territory for the designer. In January 2021, she made a splash with a similar post on Instagram in which she posed in a forest green one-piece.

“Am I crazy to post this?” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Own your age .... it’s a proof you have lived! Love to everyone.”

In recent years, she’s been open about aging. In her 2014 memoir, “The Woman I Wanted to Be,” she wrote, "Wrinkles reflect the roads you’ve taken, they form the map of your life."

In an interview with TODAY about her book, Furstenberg emphasized the message behind the line, stating, “(T)he most important relationship you have in life is the one you have with yourself. The good thing about aging is that you have a past, and if you like your past, then it means that you have lived fully.”