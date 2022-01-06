Craig Melvin is all about the man earring trend — and he’s not alone

Craig Melvin has been rocking some new bling on his ears the past few months and he appears to be in good company.

In November, the TODAY news anchor got his left ear pierced to support his daughter Sybil, 5, who wanted to get hers pierced but suddenly tensed up when it was time for her appointment.

Craig opted for a black onyx stud for his left ear and even inspired his 7-year-old son, Delano, to join in on the fun, selecting his own matching earring. Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, also got two new holes and Sybil was a brave little lady and picked Hello Kitty-themed studs for herself.

A few months in and Craig is fully embracing his new accessory, and he isn't the only guy to do so. Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones talked about the rising trend in men's earrings, or "mearrings," as Jenna likes to refer to them, on Thursday morning and revealed that searches for men's earrings are up 147%.

"Do you think that Craig started this trend?" Jenna asked.

"I think Craig changed the country,” Sheinelle responded.

Craig showed off his black onyx stud earring on TODAY back in November. TODAY

Craig is also having fun switching it up and experimenting with different styles of earrings.

"He's rebelling at the age of 40 at Claire's boutique," Jenna joked.

Craig has joined a growing number of guys who are digging earrings and Jenna and Sheinelle listed a few celebrities who are at the forefront of the trend, including Will Smith.

“He probably got his ears pierced when it was cool in the 7th grade,” Jenna said.

Earrings, earrings, everywhere! Getty Images

The actor and rapper is in good company alongside singer Harry Styles and fellow actors Harrison Ford and Michael B. Jordan, who Sheinelle said could make any trend work since he’s so handsome.

“He can wear whatever he wants, as far as I’m concerned,” she said.

“I think Craig is trying to be like Michael B. Jordan,” Jenna added.

Yet another trend that men seem to be borrowing from women? Pearls. The "mearls" trend, as Jenna named it, has been spotted on celebs like Joe Jonas, Usher, Shawn Mendes and A$AP Rocky.

Joe Jonas, Usher, Shawn Mendes and ASAP Rocky are all fashion trendsetters and have embraced pearls. Getty Images

Sheinelle said she approves of the look and noted that men don't often have as many accessories to choose from as women. She and Jenna then polled the male crew members on set to see if they would rock pearls, but it was a unanimous "No." A few did, however, have earrings and said they got them earlier on in life.

Jenna ended the segment by asking Sheinelle if her husband has any piercings and she said he doesn't have an earring or a tattoo. But he does have one way of expressing himself.

"He's kind of in the box. He has hair; that's his form of rebellion: free hair," she said.