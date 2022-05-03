A couple got engaged on the Met Gala steps

While some attendees at the 2022 Met Gala were focused on showing off their glamorous outfits on the red carpet, others had love on the brain.

As celebrities were arriving at the A-list event, one guest decided to drop down on one knee and propose.

According to The Associated Press, the man’s name is Bobby Digi Olisa and he popped the question to Laurie Cumbo, the commissioner of New York City cultural affairs.

NBC News’ New York affiliate captured the romantic moment of Digi Olisa, a former state assembly candidate, offering the ring and Cumbo saying “yes.”

While the couple embraced and celebrated their engagement, guests like “Succession” star Kieran Culkin and TODAY's Sheinelle Jones applauded them and snapped photos.

Cumbo spoke to the New York affiliate moments after and confirmed she was shocked.

“Well, I guess my fiancé just asked me to marry him,” she said, amazed at what just happened. “We’ve been together almost eight years now and we have a 5-year-old son.”

She then held up the ring box and added, “This is the best day ever. This is awesome.”

The commissioner also revealed that the Metropolitan Museum of Art is especially significant to her.

“Let me just tell you the last time I was here I was 15 years old as an intern at the Met Gala,” Cumbo explained while gesturing to the festivities around her. “And now I’m coming back as the Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs and I’m honored to be here tonight.”

Just hours before the surprise proposal, Cumbo posted an Instagram photo of her and Digi Olisa driving to fashion’s biggest night.

“On our way to mashup the @metgalaofficial BK and SI style!” she captioned the sweet snap of the pair both flashing peace signs.

Digi Olisa told the AP that he had been thinking about the perfect time to propose.

But then he wondered, “When is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide?”

He continued, “So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen.’”

After waiting for this special day almost his entire life, Digi Olisa described it as “everything that I thought it would be.”