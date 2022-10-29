Cindy Crawford stuns on Vogue cover in leggy gown

Nobody puts "super" in supermodel quite like Cindy Crawford. The 56-year-old iconic model was back gracing a magazine cover, this time on the latest issue of Vogue Poland.

Crawford appeared on the cover of the magazine’s November 2022 issue. Throughout most of the shoot, the icon donned monochromatic black looks, for the cover photos and shots for the inside spread.

In one particular cover pic taken in black and white and shared in an Instagram post, Crawford donned a silk long-sleeved gown with a pair of stiletto heels. The dress was fashioned with a serious slit that stopped just below her waist, exposing her bare legs in the shot.

Another post from Crawford, who has been on the cover of U.S. Vogue 18 times, contained more photos from her spread, including a snap of her wearing a strapless beaded jumpsuit as she tossed her head back and another in a strappy black silk gown with a thigh high slit.

Her other two looks took an edgier approach, wearing a netted dress paired with an off-the-shoulder leather belted leather jacket in one shot. The next showed Crawford posing in a cropped jacket with padded shoulders and a pair of pants with one leg replaced with a footless stocking attached to a garter belt.

In September 2022, Crawford was one of the 17 cover stars for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary issue. In conversation with the outlet, she reflected on her career as a model today compared to how it was when she stated modeling four decades prior.

“Being a model is, in some ways, like being an athlete. It’s a skill, and you get better at it,” she said. “But, as with an athlete, your physical being changes. I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence in front of the camera that I didn’t have then. And I still like what I do. I never thought I’d be working the way that I am at this stage.”

She also cited social media and casting directors as being two of the biggest changes she’s experienced over the course of her career.

“For casting, it’s allowed these kinds of beauty and voices that weren’t what the fashion industry was using to break through,” she said of social media’s impact on modeling. “It brought them into the larger conversation about what is beautiful. Our eyes now are seeing that there is beauty everywhere. There are no rules anymore. We’re recognizing that humans come in all shapes and sizes, and we all want to be spoken to.”

Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is part of this new wave and generation of models. Gerber has followed in her mother’s footsteps, appearing on the cover and in the spreads of fashion magazines in addition to walking the runway for some of the biggest names in fashion, including Chanel, Fendi, Prada, Stella McCartney, and more.In the last year, Gerber has walked the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala and has appeared on the cover of U.S. Vogue for September 2021's "Generation America" themed issue. The cover featured several models including Bella Hadid, Yumi Nu, Precious Lee, and Ariel Nicholson, who made history as the first transgender person to be featured on the cover of U.S. Vogue.