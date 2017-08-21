With decades of red carpet experience under her belt, Mandy Moore long ago traded in crop tops, fringe and bubblegum-pink hues for sleek, sophisticated gowns.
But back in the late '90s, when Moore rose to teen-pop prominence with her infectious breakout hit, "Candy," she enthusiastically embraced some the era's biggest trends.
Red carpet flashback! Mandy Moore looks back on her teenage stylePlay Video - 2:46
Red carpet flashback! Mandy Moore looks back on her teenage stylePlay Video - 2:46
In an interview with TODAY, the 33-year-old "This Is Us" star reminisced about some of her most memorable looks from the early years of her career.
"This was my very first red carpet, and I remember I didn't get to go to homecoming or prom, so I treated the Billboard Awards in 1999 as my homecoming or prom," Moore said. "And this was back when ball-gown skirts and remember the twin-set cashmere sweater was popular for a hot minute? I remember seeing Gwyneth Paltrow in something similar. And that's the inspiration behind this look, although she wasn't wearing what looks like a tablecloth and a Swarovski crystal-bejeweled turtleneck. And my crazy blond hair, and I remember I had pink Prada sandals on underneath and I was so excited because they were the fanciest shoes I'd ever had in my life. This was a real low point for me, I'm going to be honest. This was not a highlight of my style career.”
"Getting a little sexier, showing a little bit of midriff, I mean it was the early 2000s," Moore said of this playful ensemble. "I don't remember, this was for some event for MTV, I believe. But that screams 2001 to me. Pink, I really loved pink, obviously. And lip gloss."
"OK, this was what looks like the Kids' Choice Awards in 2000. I remember these fringed leather pants were custom-made," she revealed. "And they were modeled off of some Ralph Lauren pants, I think, something that was seen on the runway and I was like, 'I think we can do a better version. It can be metallic purple.' But I was 16 or 17, so you can't really blame me for that, I guess."
"You're going old school," Moore said. "This was New Year's Eve, I believe, in 1999. It was that or 2000, but I think it was '99. I was helping the New Year's festivities for MTV. I would totally rock that now, actually. Good job, Mandy. I feel like I was sort of ahead of the curve there, stylistically. Or it all comes back around again, who knows?"
"This is a whopper," Moore joked. "This is a feathered top, you guys. And a jean skirt. Remember when it was in vogue to cut off the waistband of your jeans and denim skirts? This sort of asymmetrical line — that's something. And I believe you can't even really see, but there is a feathered detail on my platform sandals that's sort of tied in with the feathered halter top that I'm wearing. This was not a highlight for me either. Thank you so much for making me feel fantastic about my style choices as a teenager, guys."