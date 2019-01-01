Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Bobbie Thomas, Lilliana Vazquez, Jill Martin and Sara Pines

Wondering what will be the top style and beauty trends of 2019? Allow our TODAY Style Squad to help!

1. Nuts about neon

Bold and bright neon is back and better than ever! But this isn't about '80s overload. Follow these simple style tips from Lilliana Vazquez and you'll look right on trend for 2019.

Don't pair it with black; it'll look too harsh!

Do pair it with neutrals, like camel or gray, to make it feel sophisticated.

Don't wear head-to-toe neon. No one wants to look like a highlighter.

Do wear one neon item at a time to add a fun pop.

Do look for a variety of colors like pink, yellow, green and yellow.

2. Fun handbags

In 2019, fun handbags will rule supreme! From cute throwback styles like fanny packs to modern looks like geometric shapes, Jill Martin is here to show us the top trends.

Fanny packs

This old school trend made a serious comeback in 2018 and isn't going anywhere in the new year. Now, it's sometimes called a "belt bag" and can be worn around the waist or across the shoulder like a shorter crossbody bag.

Embellished bags

The best part about this style is that it works for both day and night!

Geometric shapes

The biggest new handbag trend is about what shape you'll wear. Lots of new mini bags come in all sorts of geometrical shapes like square, spherical, round and more!

Clear bags

Transparent bags will be all the rage this year. There are so many ways to wear this trend and personalize it. You can even put a statement bag or pouch inside to make it stand out even more!

3. Expressive eyes

What’s next in beauty? The focus shifts from look-at-me lips to bright, bold eyes. Lashes and innovative mascaras are set to have a moment, too, thanks to trend-setting icon Pat McGrath, who majorly played up lashes at the Prada and Versace fashion shows. Bobbie Thomas rounds up what’s new and next in beauty.

Pat McGrath FetishEyes Mascara, launching in February, $28

The anticipation around makeup artist Pat McGrath’s first mascara started months ago. Launching in February, the lightweight formula is designed to keep your lashes soft and fluffy (without clumping or flaking) even if you apply multiple layers. The geometric-shaped brush provides different angles to help stretch and lift lashes, while a conditioning formula nourishes lashes.

Lashify DIY Luxury Lash Extensions, Lashify, $145

For anyone who's longed for the look of lash extensions without the price tag or wear and tear on your eyes, Lashify is a dream come true. The new "Control Kit" allows you to apply luxurious, salon-quality lashes at home. You can choose from three different types of lashes — (A) amplify, (B) bold, and (C) curl — or layer them all to create a custom look that best enhances your eye shape. They’re designed to last for five to seven days with no maintenance or can be removed and reapplied as often as you like, thanks to the gentle lash-remover solution that comes with each starter kit.

Beauténotions Immaculash 360 Mascara, available for pre-order, Beauté Notions, $35

The innovative new applicator from BeautéNotions is a game-changer. The dual wand allows you to apply the formula to both the top and bottom of your lashes at the same time, while giving a good curl and some really nice volume, too. With a slight turn of the wrist, you can also use the wand to get every individual lash for a perfect coat every time.

Eddie Funkhouser Quattro Variable Lash Mascara, Amazon, $13

Want more control over your curl? Eddie Funkhouser’s Quattro Variable Lash mascara allows you to change the intensity of your lash curl with a few clicks. Simply twist the base of the wand into one of four positions, which adjusts into a tighter and tighter twist for an increasingly strong grip and curl on your lashes.

Lord & Berry Boost Treatment Mascara, launching in January, Amazon, $23

Knowing how much we put our lashes through with washing and rubbing off makeup, Lord & Berry has created a mascara formula to keep them healthy. With biotin and thermal water, the formula will help improve the condition of your lashes. The clever double-sided wand also makes applying mascara to both the top and bottom lashes much easier.

L'Oreal Voluminous Butterfly Mascara, $7, Amazon

If you can't wait for Lord & Berry's mascara, L'Oreal also offers a double-sided wand but with the bonus of an asymmetrical lash line shape. The design is supposed to lift the outer corner lashes to create a winged-out effect with longer lashes at the corners.