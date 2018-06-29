Stun like a firework this July 4th with these summer looks

Get Stuff We Love
Fourth of July is almost here and it's time to sport our American pride with some fresh summer looks.
TODAY Style enlisted style guru Brook Jaffe to dish out some style tips that won't disappoint at the big event.
Get Stuff We Love
July Fourth Parade
It's time to gear up for firetrucks, baton twirlers and a whole lot of red, white and blue! Here are some looks for the whole family that are comfortable and festive but will last all summer long.
JESSICA
Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress, $37, Old Navy
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
For more maxi dresses we love, check out this list of 20 maxi dresses you need for summer!
Mariette Fringe Drop Earrings, $36, BaubleBar
For more cute jewels, BaubleBar is having an up to 75 percent off sale on everything from earrings to bracelets.
JERALD
Tommy Hilfiger Flex Stretch Shorts, $50, Macy's
Solid Pique Classic Fit Polo Shirt, $42, Nautica
Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoes, $85, Amazon
JAKE
For more children's clothes, check out this list of the best places to buy (affordable!) children's clothes online.
Built-In Flex Pique Boy's Polo, $8, Old Navy
Boy's Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts, $34, Bloomingdale's
Kids Chuck Taylor All-Star Converse, $35, Zappos
RYAN
Kids Short Sleeve Secret Wash Gingham Shirt, $33, J. Crew
Boys' Stretch Stanton Shorts, $37, J. Crew
Adidas Performance Stan Smiths, $38-$172, Amazon
SIENNA
Striped Ruffle Dress, $59, Janie and Jack
Flower Strap Sandal, $23, Janie and Jack
Fourth of July BBQ
Get ready to grill up some classic hot dogs and apple pie. These outfits will stun at an intimate backyard barbecue or a big gathering for the whole neighborhood. (For some home goodies on super-sale, shop the best deals from the Wayfair 4th of July sale here.)
HAWA
If I Could Turn Back Line Striped Dress, $36, Nasty Gal
Let's Call It a Straw Crossbody Bag, $24, Nasty Gal
RODNEY
Michael Kors Linen Shirt, $59, Macy's
Adidas Originals Continental 80s Sneakers, $88, ASOS
KRISTIN
Tommy Hilfiger Denim Twill Shirtdress, $90, Macy's
ARMANDO
Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $88, Bonobos
Tretorn Tournet Knit Lace Up Sneakers, $70, Bloomingdale's
Fireworks show
Ready for the big finale? Grab a blanket, get comfortable and prepare to be amazed. These pieces are great for a firework-lit sky and a nice, cold lemonade.
SOPHIA
Raffia Pom-Pom Earrings, $21, J. Crew
WILHEMINA
Calvin Klein Denim Jacket, $48, Macy's
Graphic Curved-Hem Tee, $8, Old Navy
Girls' Star-Printed Stretch Toothpick Jeans, $60, J. Crew
Steven
Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $88, Bonobos
Calvin Klein Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants, $58, Macy's
C&L Era 59, $60, Vans
See more from Brooke Jaffe on her Instagram page or visit her website.