Stun like a firework this July 4th with these summer looks

July Fourth Parade

It's time to gear up for firetrucks, baton twirlers and a whole lot of red, white and blue! Here are some looks for the whole family that are comfortable and festive but will last all summer long.

JESSICA

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress, $37, Old Navy

Mariette Fringe Drop Earrings, $36, BaubleBar

JERALD

Tommy Hilfiger Flex Stretch Shorts, $50, Macy's

Solid Pique Classic Fit Polo Shirt, $42, Nautica

Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoes, $85, Amazon

JAKE

Built-In Flex Pique Boy's Polo, $8, Old Navy

Boy's Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts, $34, Bloomingdale's

Kids Chuck Taylor All-Star Converse, $35, Zappos

RYAN

Kids Short Sleeve Secret Wash Gingham Shirt, $33, J. Crew

Boys' Stretch Stanton Shorts, $37, J. Crew

Adidas Performance Stan Smiths, $38-$172, Amazon

SIENNA

Striped Ruffle Dress, $59, Janie and Jack

Flower Strap Sandal, $23, Janie and Jack

Fourth of July BBQ

Get ready to grill up some classic hot dogs and apple pie. These outfits will stun at an intimate backyard barbecue or a big gathering for the whole neighborhood. (For some home goodies on super-sale, shop the best deals from the Wayfair 4th of July sale here.)

HAWA

If I Could Turn Back Line Striped Dress, $36, Nasty Gal

Let's Call It a Straw Crossbody Bag, $24, Nasty Gal

RODNEY

Michael Kors Linen Shirt, $59, Macy's

Adidas Originals Continental 80s Sneakers, $88, ASOS

KRISTIN

Tommy Hilfiger Denim Twill Shirtdress, $90, Macy's

ARMANDO

Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $88, Bonobos

Tretorn Tournet Knit Lace Up Sneakers, $70, Bloomingdale's

Fireworks show

Ready for the big finale? Grab a blanket, get comfortable and prepare to be amazed. These pieces are great for a firework-lit sky and a nice, cold lemonade.

SOPHIA

Raffia Pom-Pom Earrings, $21, J. Crew

WILHEMINA

Calvin Klein Denim Jacket, $48, Macy's

Graphic Curved-Hem Tee, $8, Old Navy

Girls' Star-Printed Stretch Toothpick Jeans, $60, J. Crew

Steven

Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $88, Bonobos

Calvin Klein Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants, $58, Macy's

C&L Era 59, $60, Vans

See more from Brooke Jaffe on her Instagram page or visit her website.