Get Stuff We Love
We've all excitedly put on a brand new pair of shoes ... only to find that they could use at least a little breaking in.
Whether the leather is a bit tough around the edges or the toe cap needs a few extra millimeters of breathing room, wouldn't it be nice to avoid the pain and blisters that come with the very first wear?
There is the sock trick, where you slide on a pair of socks and wear said shoes around the house for a week or two, but it can still cause a lot of discomfort. That's why we love this trick that uses water — yes, water! — to expand your kicks enough to take the edge off.
Get Stuff We Love
How does it work?
Well, your freezer will comes in handy since water expands by nearly 10 percent when frozen. After this trick, you'll gain a bit of extra space so you can cut loose on the dance floor on that very first wear.
What you'll need:
- Large plastic bags (two)
- Water
- Freezer
What you'll do:
1. Fill the plastic bags halfway with water.
2. Remove air by squeezing it slightly. Zip closed.
3. Insert one bag inside each shoe, making sure to work it into the toe cap.
4. Place shoes in the freezer for 4-8 hours, allowing the water to freeze.
5. Pull out the bags and say hello to comfort!
Shop the look: Gray embroidered pointed toe pumps, $60, Missguidedus.com
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
We love this trick because it stretches the shoe ever so slightly over time. You won't necessarily gain a full shoe size, but it certainly helps. If it's still too tight, you can keep repeating this method to get it closer to the size you need.
This story was originally published on July 12, 2017.