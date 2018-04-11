Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We've all excitedly put on a brand new pair of shoes ... only to find that they could use at least a little breaking in.

Whether the leather is a bit tough around the edges or the toe cap needs a few extra millimeters of breathing room, wouldn't it be nice to avoid the pain and blisters that come with the very first wear?

There is the sock trick, where you slide on a pair of socks and wear said shoes around the house for a week or two, but it can still cause a lot of discomfort. That's why we love this trick that uses water — yes, water! — to expand your kicks enough to take the edge off.