Before you wear those new shoes, try this blister-averting trick

Before you wear those new shoes, try this blister-averting trick.

by Anna De Souza /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Avoid blisters once and for all!Anna De Souza / TODAY

We've all excitedly put on a brand new pair of shoes ... only to find that they could use at least a little breaking in.

Whether the leather is a bit tough around the edges or the toe cap needs a few extra millimeters of breathing room, wouldn't it be nice to avoid the pain and blisters that come with the very first wear?

There is the sock trick, where you slide on a pair of socks and wear said shoes around the house for a week or two, but it can still cause a lot of discomfort. That's why we love this trick that uses water — yes, water! — to expand your kicks enough to take the edge off.

This shoe-stretching hack will make you wonder why you ever suffered for style

How does it work?

Well, your freezer will comes in handy since water expands by nearly 10 percent when frozen. After this trick, you'll gain a bit of extra space so you can cut loose on the dance floor on that very first wear.

What you'll need:

  • Large plastic bags (two)
  • Water
  • Freezer

What you'll do:

1. Fill the plastic bags halfway with water.

2. Remove air by squeezing it slightly. Zip closed.

 Make sure to squeeze the bag into the toe cap! Anna De Souza

3. Insert one bag inside each shoe, making sure to work it into the toe cap.

4. Place shoes in the freezer for 4-8 hours, allowing the water to freeze.

 As the water freezes, it expands and gently stretches the shoe. Anna De Souza

5. Pull out the bags and say hello to comfort!

Shop the look: Gray embroidered pointed toe pumps, $60, Missguidedus.com

Gray embroidered pointed toe pumps

$60Missguided

We love this trick because it stretches the shoe ever so slightly over time. You won't necessarily gain a full shoe size, but it certainly helps. If it's still too tight, you can keep repeating this method to get it closer to the size you need.

Clean suede shoes with ... stale bread?

This story was originally published on July 12, 2017.

