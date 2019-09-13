Over the course of three seasons, "Stranger Things" has shown us wondrous, supernatural creations.

Steve Harrington's hair, at least to a subset of viewers, has always been one of them. Played by Joe Keery, Steve has always had a lustrous, gravity-defying floof of hair that screams 1980s and is perfect for his role as a teen heartthrob.

The man, the myth, the hair: Joe Keery at the Emmy Awards in 2018. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Well, "Stranger Things" fans, brace yourself: The floof is gone.

OK, not gone gone — Keery has not shaved his head. But it's definitely ... altered. You see, Keery has ditched the mousse and the spray and gotten a serious trim that resembles a shaggy bowl cut, which he revealed at a an event this week.

It's not as severe as Charlize Theron's bowl cut for "The Fast and the Furious 9," but it's definitely along a trend continuum. One could draw a comparison to Harry Style's latest do.

Keery and his new look at a Chanel dinner on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Keery/Steve's hair has long been a subject of discussion among fans, and Keery has helped fuel that interest. As he told Vulture in 2017, "I don’t wash my hair really too much, and I just roll out of bed and try to push it out of my eyes. That’s mostly it. It's just my genetics. I don't do anything different than any other person. I would say, truly, it's just my parents' heads."

As he told People in 2017, his hair is not quite that awesome in real life. "On set, the (hair preparation) process is pretty lengthy. But in my normal, everyday life ... most of the time, it totally looks like s–--."

In season three of the series, Steve's hair was a little tamer. Netflix

As fans might have noticed, Steve's hair got a little tweak in the third season, with more layers as it edged toward the mullet style of the late '80s and early '90s. But as Refinery 29 reported, it was always his own hair.

We're not sure if this look signals anything for Steve's direction in (the expected) fourth season of "Stranger Things," but as we all know, hair tended to get bigger in the 1980s, not smaller. So enjoy the new look while you can!