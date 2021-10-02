Steve Jobs' youngest daughter makes runway modeling debut in Paris

The youngest daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, made her runway debut on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old modeled for Coperni, a Paris-based brand, with a '90s-inspired look: a bright green short-sleeved mock turtleneck top, a black patterned mini skirt, white futuristic sunglasses with orange lenses and black-and-white platform flip-flops.

Eve Jobs walks the runway during the Coperni fashion show in Paris on Sept. 30, 2021. Estrop / Getty Images

The model was also photographed draped in a reflective gold foil wrap and stretchy yellow cap.

Jobs' ensemble also included a metallic cape. Francois Durand / Getty Images

Jobs shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the day on her Instagram page with her followers.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” she wrote in the caption. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚”

In a subtle nod to Apple, Jobs strutted her stuff while carrying a very important accessory in hand: Coperni's new "Origami" bag, which designers Vaillant and Meyer told Vogue was "inspired by the curving shape of the iPhone photo app icon."

Jobs entered the modeling industry last year and booked her first campaign with beauty company Glossier. The campaign also featured “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Naomi Smalls and actor Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus” and “Euphoria”).

Jobs has spent most of her life away from the public eye but in recent years, she’s attracted media attention as an equestrian and has made a name for herself as a horse jumper. In 2019, she made her debut at the Pan American Games and was ranked among the top riders under 25 from around the world, according to Horse Sport.

"I was first put on a pony at two years old, but didn’t actually start really riding until I was about six," Jobs told the Canadian outlet in 2019. "I have always had a love and appreciation for animals and I think that passion was evident pretty early on."

Jobs attended Stanford University, where she majored in science technology and society, an interdisciplinary program.

Steve Jobs died in 2011 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He and wife Laurene Powell Jobs had two other children — Reed Jobs, 30, and Erin Sienna Jobs, 26. The tech icon also had another daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 43, with Chrisann Brennan.