Steve Harvey has upped his style game — and the fan response is hilarious

Steve Harvey looks good — and he knows it!

The actor, author and “Family Feud” host recently teamed up with his longtime stylist Elly Karamoh to roll out a number of fresh looks for a Paris vacation with his fashion-maven wife Marjorie, and both he and Karamoh have been heating up social media with the results.

The sartorial experiment has proven that Harvey’s faithful fans love a sharp-dressed man just as much as they love a side-splitting meme.

With Karamoh’s help, Harvey has been draped head-to-toe in Tom Ford, Balmain, Fendi, Berlutie, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta. But according to his funny fans, Harvey's also been sporting “Batman” baddie-wear, “Squid Game” style, “Captain America” chic and more unexpected looks.

Again and again, admirers responded to Harvey’s hype posts with mocked-up makeovers, transforming him into a variety of familiar figures from pop culture with hilarious results.

Whether he’s more of a Riddler or a Cat Woman didn’t matter to the meme makers who couldn’t let a virtual fashion show like this one pass them by without getting a few laughs.

Steve looking like a VIP from Squid Game pic.twitter.com/FUDE8vhgQM — Fresh ➐ (@AyoFreshhh) October 9, 2021

And more than one person seemed to believe the 64-year-old could fit right in with the bold palette from Netflix’s megahit “Squid Game.”

But for some, Harvey’s big fashion glow up wasn’t just the stuff of jokes. It was a legitimate makeover to be applauded.

Steve Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh (last frame) has put in WORK on this Paris trip. Wow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B4Wqtxt6uT — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) October 14, 2021

“Steve Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh (last frame) has put in WORK on this Paris trip,” one person tweeted. “Wow.”

In a post of his own on Instagram, Karamoh explained that “Paris the Mecca of high fashion, allows you to be bold and push boundaries you wouldn’t necessarily push in your normal day to day life.” He went on to thank the fashion houses that made Harvey’s unforgettable looks possible, and then he thanked those fans.

“To the internet thank you for Staying so engaged with us this week,” he wrote. “The memes were undefeated lol ( I see y’all have become great fashion critics lol).”