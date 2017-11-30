The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Amir Cashmere Throw, $89.80, Pure Fiber

Retail price: $260

Percent discount: 65 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCASHMERE

(To purchase the throw, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Crafted from the perfect blend of cashmere and super fine wool, this luxurious throw creates a design that's as soft as it is durable.

It’s so cozy and drapes so beautifully, that you can wear it as a wrap too!

Available in your choice of seven different colors: cream, gray, rose, lavender, navy, light blue and brown.

The throw is in stock. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email custserv@pure-fiber.com.

Crystal Candle Gift Set, $33, Jax Kelly

Retail price: $66

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCANDLE

(To purchase the candle set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Jax Kelly is offering their best-selling three candle crystal candle gift set

Everyone loves these because not only are they great candles, but you also get a crystal once the candle is finished! Once your candle has burned out, retrieve your crystal hidden inside and carry it with you in your handbag, or place it in your home to create a space just for you.

Lighting your crystal candle will create an environment that will soothe your soul and provide a sense of renewal.

Each candle is hand-poured with high quality American-grown soy wax, lead-free, features a cotton core wick, and an essential oil blend for fragrance.

The scents include the following:

Moonstone Crystal Candle: An energizing citrus scent with notes of lemon zest, grapefruit, and orange.

Obsidian Crystal Candle: A soothing blossom scent with notes of honey blossom, jasmine, nectarine, tangerine and lemon.

Blue Lace Agate Crystal Candle: A fresh floral scent with notes of gardenia and crushed green leaf.

Jax Kelly says the candles will arrive by Dec. 14, 2017. All items are final sale. In the event the product is damaged during shipping, Jax Kelly will replace or refund products once proof of damage is submitted within 30 days of purchase.

Have a question? Email info@jaxkelly.com.

Multiuse Personalized Initial Leather Accessory Roll, $29, Robyn Rhodes

Retail price: $58

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: N/A

(To purchase the leather roll, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Genuine leather multi=use roll for everyone and everything!Store make-up brushes, electronics, school supplies, the options are endless. Pack, wrap and roll and you're good to go! Personalize it with your initial. It comes in four colors: black, red, gray and brown.

Top-Grain high quality genuine leather construction. Roll measures 11" x 8." Features deep, medium and shallow pockets to securely store your items and a snap closure. Perfect gift for anyone on your list for holding all their keepsakes.

Robyn Rhodes says products should arrive by Dec. 21, 2017. Due to the customization of this product, no returns will be accepted.

Have a question? Email robynrhodes.today@gmail.com.

Tracy Bag, $109, Onna Ehrlich

Retail price: $498

Percent discount: 78 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYNOV

(To purchase the bag, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

The Tracy is a classic leather tote with signature clean lines. This go-to everyday carryall has a convenient front zipper pocket for quick-access items such as keys, cellphone, or cosmetics. The interior is one main compartment with a zipper wall pocket and two additional wall pockets for small items. This is one of Onna’s new styles for fall — it’s the perfect bag to tote all of your belongings in style! This handbag comes in forest green, deep red and french vanilla.

The bag will arrive within two to three weeks of purchase. All sales are final. No returns, exchanges or refunds.

Have a question? Email sales@onnaehrlich.com.

Leather Coaster, $25, Laggo

Retail price: $74

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYDEAL

(To purchase the coasters, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Set of four leather coasters that offer a little glamour to any party. They are complete with words like Cheers or Salute in metallic gold or silver. The coasters come in black, brown, burgundy and tan.

Laggos will ship the coasters within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@shoplaggo.com.

Plush Velour Shawl Collar Robes for Ladies and Men, $86, Frette

Retail price: $220

Percent discount: 61 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYROBE

(To purchase the robe, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

This sumptuous plush velour shawl collar robe with terry interior is perfect for both women and men. It's been seen on the cover of Vanity Fair and Vogue as well as in the movie The Devil Wears Prada. It's incredibly soft against the skin. It's 100 percent cotton and machine washable. The robe is available in five colors: white, navy, gray, rose and taupe.

Frette is offering free shipping. All orders will ship out within two weeks and are guaranteed for Christmas delivery. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@frette-deals.com.

Marquis by Waterford Crystal Holiday Ornaments, $47.50, Waterford

Retail price: $109

Percent discount: 56 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY

(To purchase the ornaments, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Marquis by Waterford is offering elegant crystal holiday ornaments that compliment any holiday décor. Each comes in a set of three. It includes your choice of snowflake designs or Faith/Love/Hope designs. These sets were made exclusively for TODAY viewers and can not be found anywhere else. What a great gift for anyone — mother, daughter, sister, hostess!

Estimated arrival date is Dec. 15, 2017. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds.

Have a question? Email info@waterford-deals.com.

High Gloss Lacquer Trays, $24 - $54, Frog Hill Designs

Retail price: $49-$129

Percent discount: Up to 60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTRAY

These Frog Hill Lacquer Trays Sold out in minutes last year, so they're back with their new, best-selling designs. They're perfect for the holidays. These make great hostess gifts and adds style and pizzaz to any decor. You can hoose from a variety of irresistible colors and patterns like white, pink, turquoise, herringbone, floral, plaid and more. Place them on a coffee table, desk, or end table to stylishly corral clutter or small items. You can also use them to serve or display food.

Frog Hill Designs is offering free shipping. All orders ship withing in two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email custServ@froghilldesigns.net.

Two and Three Piece Luxury Sets, $29, Panier Des Sens

Retail price: $56 - $60

Percent discount: Up to 52 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBEAUTY

This aromatherapy collection has been created by master perfumers from Grasse in Provence using only the finest natural essential oils. The three piece set includes: one large liquid Marseille hand soap, one Marseille hand and body lotion and one Marseille hand cream. The two piece set includes: two large liquid Marseille hand soaps.

The hand cream contains 20 percent Shea butter, nourishing olive oil and essential oils to create an ultra-rich formulation. Hand and body lotion is rich in Shea butter and anti-oxidant grape seed oil. Liquid hand soap is made with essential oils, which makes it soft and perfect for daily care. The beautiful fragrances from Provence include: lavender, rose, olive oil, sweet almond, organic honey and more.

Panier Des Sens is offering free shipping. All orders will ship out within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@panierdessens-deals.com.

