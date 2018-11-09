Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Wish you could dress like Reese Witherspoon, get dolled up like Jessica Simpson or slam a tennis ball like Venus Williams? You're in luck because this week's Steals and Deals on the TODAY show include picks from all of these stars!

This Thursday morning, Jill Martin was on the TODAY show to reveal discounts of up to 67 percent off our favorite celebrity brands.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Draper James by Reese Witherspoon

You'll find steals and deals on clothing, purses and coats from Draper James starting at just $18.

Eleven by Venus Williams

You'll find steals and deals on athletic apparel from Eleven by Venus starting at just $22.

Beauty Fiend by Jessica Simpson

You'll find steals and deals on makeup brush sets from Beauty Fiend by Jessica Simpson starting at just $13.

