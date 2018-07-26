Steals and Deals that will let you save big this summer

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

Use discount code BUNDLE for all deals!

------------------------------------------------------------------

$29 (original price $83) with code BUNDLE, Shaveworks

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Shaveworks is a line of luxury women's shaving and grooming products made with soothing, botanical ingredients.You can choose from two different kits.

The bear perfection three piece kit includes:

Pearl polish body oil: Softens hair for an easier shave.

The cool fix aftershave gel: Patented and soothing after wax and shave gel to treat and prevent ingrown hairs.

Pearl luxe body lotion: Slow hair-regrowth.

The smooth fix five piece kit includes:

Pearl scrub pre-shave exfoliator: Scrub away dead cells and free hairs for a closer shave.

Pearl souffle shave cream: Two travel size shave creams to stay smooth during summer vacations.

The cool fix aftershave gel: Patented and soothing after wax and shave gel to treat and prevent ingrown hairs.

The cool fix rollerball: No longer leave the salon with red eyebrows or upper lip skin!

Percent discount: 65 percent off

Original price: $83

Shipping price: $7.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email info@shaveworks-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$49 (original price $167) with code BUNDLE, Frog Hill

Frog Hill canvas storage solutions are a colorful way to tidy up your home. Each comes in a set of three with a small (15” w x 11”H), medium (20” W x 15” H) and large (18”W x 20”H) bin so you can organize your essentials perfectly. 100 percent heavy weight canvas is tough enough to hold whatever you put in it, yet very light weight and stylish enough to accent any home.Unstructured storage keeps clutter out of sight with a relaxed vibe. Use this as a hamper or to stow away everything from blankets to bath towels to toys. Come in six styles and 10 colors so you can store your things stylishly. They are collapsible and washable, so you can use for years to come and store away easily when not in use. Handles make them the perfect tote – use on any day trip. Put your things in and carry them on a day to the beach, a picnic or trip to the park. They can perfect pack your play toys, etc.

Percent discount: 71 percent off

Original price: $167

Shipping price: $9.99

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email custserv@froghillsesigns.net

------------------------------------------------------------------

$16 (original $36) with code BUNDLE, Seoulscrub

Seoulscrub creates hand crafted body scrubs that gently exfoliate dry skin, and protect and hydrate the skin with nourishing oils and butters, leaving the skin soft, and smooth. All products are 100 percent natural, cruelty free and made in the US.

Creamy coconut body scrub 5 ounces: A blend of mineral rich Himalayan salt and hydrating cane sugar gently polish and renew skin. Extra virgin coconut oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil and vitamin E nourish and protect for soft, smooth, healthy skin.

Peppermint coffee body scrub 5 ounces: Invigorating, aromatic blend of organic coffee beans to stimulate blood flow and combat cellulite and stretch marks. Mineral rich sea salt and hydrating cane sugar gently exfoliate. Apricot Kernel oil and Avocado oils nourish while Peppermint essential oil awaken the senses, improving circulation for smooth and toned healthy skin. 100% natural

Pink grapefruit-vanilla body scrub 5 ounces: A blend of mineral rich Himalayan salt and hydrating cane sugar gently polish and renew skin. Apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, rice bran oil and vitamin E nourish and protect for soft, smooth, healthy skin. 100% natural

Sangria lip polish 0.5 ounces: A lip treatment with hydrating sugar gently polishes away dry skin. Resveratrol offers an anti-oxidant boost while shea butter, sweet almond oil and vitamins C & E protect and condition the lips, leaving the lips luxuriously soft and smooth with a kissable stain.

Coconut milk lip polish 0.5 ounces: A lip treatment with crushed coconut and hydrating sugar gently polishes away dry skin. Coconut milk, shea butter, sweet almond oil and vitamins C & E protect and condition the lips, leaving the lips luxuriously soft and smooth.

Percent discount: 56 percent off

Original price: $36

Shipping price: $3.25 per bundle, add-ons or multiple bundles will increase rate

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email intouch@seoulscrub.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$29 (original price $76) with code BUNDLE, Lauren B. Beauty

There is a choice of four different nail polish sets. All items are full size polishes. Each kit contains three polish colors plus one dual base/top coat (like a two-in-one base and top coat), four total items per kit. Polishes are seven-free of harsh chemicals, vegan friendly, cruelty free, and fashion forward colors. We believe that when you give a woman the right manicure she can rule the world!

Percent discount: 62 percent off

Original price: $76

Shipping price: $10 - $13

All orders will arrive between Aug. 3rd and 7th, 2018. All sales are final unless product is damaged.

Have a question? Email contact@laurenbbeauty.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$44 (original price $123) with code BUNDLE, Color Wow

Color Wow is offering their "perfect six pack" kit for bigger, strong hair. The kit includes the following:

Color Wow shampoo: Sulphate free. Contains no "stay behind" ingredients that build up and can impede new hair growth.

Color Wow conditioner: Available in fine to normal or normal to thick.

Color Wow kale cocktail: A leave in supplement that reduces breakage over 50 percent in one use.

Color Wow raise the root: The cure for flat hair. It provides all day lift, body and fullness without stiffness.

Color Wow cult favorite hairspray: Flexible, non-sticky formula that won't yellow or darken hair color.

Mini Color Wow pop and lock: Combines top two technologies ( oil and serum) for sleek texture and epic shine.

Percent discount: 66 percent off

Original price: $123

Shipping price: $5.95

All orders will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email cs@colorwowhair.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

To get more deals, follow our new Facebook page, Shop TODAY for daily deals offered exclusively to our Facebook followers! Whether shopping for your home, your kids or yourself, Shop TODAY will help you discover the best products and sales online.

*IMPORTANT EDITOR'S NOTE*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

For more items to get you ready for summer, check out these comfy shoes one editor can't stop wearing and the best reusable water bottles.

Happy shopping!