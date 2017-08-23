Steals and Deals: Purses, wallets, skincare, necklaces EXPIRED

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

Neither Jill Martin nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees and shipping is included for all deals.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luxe Light Throws, $62, Little Giraffe

Little Giraffe

Estimated time delivery: Two weeks

Have a question? Email: orders@littlegiraffe.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earrings Set or Triple Layer Necklace, $67, Jennifer Miller Jewelry

Jennifer Miller Jewelry

Estimated time delivery: Two weeks

Have a question? Contact customerservice@JenniferMillerJewelry-deal.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tracy Bag, $109, Onna Ehrlich

Onna Ehrlich

Estimated time delivery: Two-three weeks

Have a question? Contact: sales@onnaehrlich.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leather Women’s Wallets, $38.99, One Odd Bird

One Odd Bird

Estimated time delivery: Two weeks

Have a question? Contact tsorders@oneoddbird.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Flawless Beauty 4-Piece Set, $43.95, Jeffrey James Botanicals

Jeffrey James Botanicals

Estimated time delivery: Two weeks

Have a question? Contact: info@jeffreyjamesbotanicals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

