Steals and Deals: Purses, wallets, skincare, necklaces EXPIRED

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.
Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.
Handbags, jewelry, blankets: Steals and Deals to freshen your fallPlay Video - 3:46
Handbags, jewelry, blankets: Steals and Deals to freshen your fallPlay Video - 3:46
Neither Jill Martin nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees and shipping is included for all deals.
Follow TODAY on Facebook so you don’t miss any of these amazing offers!
Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Luxe Light Throws, $62, Little Giraffe
Estimated time delivery: Two weeks
Have a question? Email: orders@littlegiraffe.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earrings Set or Triple Layer Necklace, $67, Jennifer Miller Jewelry
Estimated time delivery: Two weeks
Have a question? Contact customerservice@JenniferMillerJewelry-deal.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tracy Bag, $109, Onna Ehrlich
Estimated time delivery: Two-three weeks
Have a question? Contact: sales@onnaehrlich.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leather Women’s Wallets, $38.99, One Odd Bird
Estimated time delivery: Two weeks
Have a question? Contact tsorders@oneoddbird.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Flawless Beauty 4-Piece Set, $43.95, Jeffrey James Botanicals
Estimated time delivery: Two weeks
Have a question? Contact: info@jeffreyjamesbotanicals.com.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Important Editor's Note*
If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.
If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.
Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.
Looking for more deals? Check out TODAY Style's post on the best end of summer sales here.