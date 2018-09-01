Steals and Deals that mom will love this Mother's Day

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

Lena Wald Necklace, $34 with code TODAYmom (originally $190), Lena Wald

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Lena Wald's heart initial necklace comes in sterling silver or 18K gold plated. It’s all about options with heart necklace. It is offered a number of ways and perfect for a mother’s day gift. Get a necklace that says "Mom", an initial or a beautiful simple heart.

Code: TODAYmom

Retail price: $190

Percent discount: 80 percent off!

Shipping cost: $5

Estimated delivery is on or before two weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email todayshow@lenawald.com.

Monogram Blanket, $69.50 with code TODAY BLANKET (originally $145), Butterscotch Blankees

Just as the name of this blanket implies, our Classic Monogram Blanket is an absolute classic. Timeless, but also on trend, our soft and luxurious blanket design features a bold monogram with an elegant border frame. The perfect gift that will be cherished for years to come, this blanket will add the ideal personalized touch to any room.

Modern and elegant, the Chevron with Box Blanket adds a touch of luxury to any room. Your personalized monogram is framed prominently—all in the color combination of your choice. This chevron blanket is perfect for cuddling and a great decorative accent for any room.

Code: TODAY BLANKET

Retail price: $145

Percent discount: 52 percent off!

Shipping cost: Free

Estimated delivery is on or before two weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email info@butterscotchblankees.com.

Deluxe Jewelry Box, $35 with code TODAYBOX (originally $125), Croft Avenue

The Croft Avenue high gloss hinged jewelry box is handcrafted in superior lacquer finish with an ultra-suede soft interior lining. The piece features a beautiful hinged top with interior mirror and compartments for your rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Choose from four different colors: White, silver, navy and pink.

Code: TODAYBOX

Retail price: $125

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Shipping cost: $10

Estimated delivery is seven to 10 days. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email Sales@broukando.com.

Onna Ehrlich Handbag, $99 with code TODAYonna (originally $498), Onna Ehrlich

The Onna Ehrlich Faye bag is versatile as it is stylish to carry. The adjustable double strap makes the tote convenient to carry and well as easy to access. You can also pull down the ends of the zipper on both sides and snap it into place to convert the everyday tote into a beautiful doctor bag shape. The interior has double compartments for your small goods in addition to a zipper pocket. It comes in six colors: Black, navy, French vanilla, ballet pink, lucite and latte.

Code: TODAYonna

Retail price: $498

Percent discount: 80 percent off!

Shipping cost: $12

Estimated delivery is two to three weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email sales@onnaehrlich.com.

Matching Robe Sets, $38.50 with code TODAYROBES (originally $145), Nine Space

Stay cozy with your little one in our Mommy and Me matching bathrobes. The mini me robe features cute fluffy bear ears and bear face embroidery design. Both robes are made from ultra-plush microfiber, a machine-washable microfiber that won't pill easily. Set includes one adult robe and one kids robe. The set is available in ivory, light grey, rose and blue.

Whether you're getting out of the shower or lounging around the house, this cozy hooded bathrobe and slipper set will add extra comfort to your morning routine. The set is crafted from soft and fluffy, but lightweight plush fleece with a cozy sherpa texture. Machine washable for easy care. Set includes one hooded robe and one pair of faux fur sherpa indoor slippers. The set is available in ivory, light grey, rose and blue.

Code: TODAYROBES

Retail price: $145

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Shipping cost: $7.50

Estimated delivery is two weeks. Final sale, no return.

Have a question? Email custserv@shopninespace.com.

Personalized Note Cards, $32 with code TODAYSTUDIO (normally $80), Stationery Studio

This Mother's Day, treat your mom royally with her own set of elegant personalized note cards. This exclusive set of stationery combines classic and contemporary details that even the most modern royal would adore. Also makes an ideal gift for graduation, Father's Day, weddings and more. Features 25 personalized note cards with your choice from nine designs and six premium raised ink colors. Packaged in a regal gift box.

Code: TODAYSTUDIO

Retail price: $80

Percent discount: 60 percent off!

Shipping cost: $9.95

Guranteed delivery before Mother's Day. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email todayshow@thestationerystudio.com.

*IMPORTANT EDITOR'S NOTE*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Happy shopping!