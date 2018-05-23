Steals and Deals that will win dad's heart this Father's Day

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

Use code TODAYDAD for all deals below.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Skincare back to basics kit for men, $38 (originally $109) with code TODAYDAD

Anthony Skincare is offering their back to basics kit for men. Anthony Skincare is simple to use and is made with natural botanical ingredients and good-for-you vitamins. They also smell amazing!

The kit includes:

Gylcolic facial cleanser: An effective yet mild cleanser.

Facial scrub: A beach in a bottle! A refreshing aloe vera, algae, and chamomile gel with Bora Bora white sand buffs away dead skin cells for a refreshing clean.

All purpose facial moisturizer: Help prevent the look of fine lines while hydrating with Vitamins A, C, E, and B5.

Dopp kit bag: Keeps products together in this spill-resistant dopp bag.

Original price: $109

Code: TODAYDAD

Percent discount: 65 percent off!

Shipping: $7.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@anthony-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

CanvasPop personalized wall art, starting at $30 (originally $60) with code TODAYDAD

Turn your favorite photos into high-quality canvas prints, framed prints and collages. Your memories deserve the best! What makes CanvasPop different from competitors is that when you place your order, you get your own personal designer that you will help you with the ordering process and answer any questions you have. You’ll also receive a free digital proof of your order so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting. CanvasPop uses PicturePerfect technology to make sure your photos turn out clear, crisp and vibrant. Trusted by over half a million customers, it’s the ultimate personalized gift that comes with a 100 percent love it guarantee.

CanvasPop is offering the following:

12x12 starting at $30

20x20 starting at $46

16x24 starting at $46

Original price: starting $60 for 12x12, starting at $98 for 20x20 or 16x24

Code: TODAYDAD

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Shipping: $14

All orders will ship within 10 business days. Either you love it or we'll make it right — guaranteed. We'll either reprint it for you for free or give you all your money back.

Have a question? Email support@canvaspop.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Luxor Linens Egyptian cotton robe, $48.95 (originally $149 - $189) with TODAYDAD

Luxor Linens lakeview signature Egyptian cotton checked spa robes with monogramming: Makes a great gift for dad this Father's Day. Custom monograms to suit your dads lifestyle. Unwind with our luxurious lakeview signature Egyptian cotton checkered spa robe. Tailored in Turkey using the finest toweling techniques that have been passed on for many generations. The checkered pattern in woven from the finest Egyptian cotton for the ultimate softness. Relaxed shoulder fit for supreme comfort.

Luxor Linens lakeview signature Egyptian cotton terry spa robes with monogramming: Makes a great gift for dad this Father’s Day. Custom monograms to suit your dads lifestyle. About to say "I DO," or know someone who is? This beautiful robe set is the perfect gift for the big day. The attention to detail on the embroidery will leave you overwhelmed with happiness and thankful to have such a special wedding keepsake. Made from luxurious 100 percent Egyptian cotton, the terry robe will keep you warm and cozy as the temperatures drop, and these one size fits most robes are designed to fit a range of body types comfortably.

White lakeview checkered robe and terry robes available with non-monogram, initials A-Z, His, Mr., Dad, #1 Dad, Super Dad, King, Groom, Football Dad and Fishing Dad.

Original price: $149 - $189

Code: TODAYDAD

Percent discount: Up to 74 percent off!

Shipping: $8.95

All orders will ship within five to 10 business days. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email today@luxorlinens.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Cutter and Buck high quality men's polo shirts, $17 (originally $42-62) with code TODAYDAD

These Cutter and Buck high quality men's polos will make any man feel at home, on-the-course, in the club house or out on the town. Choose from a wide assortment of styles and colors!

Original price: $42 - $61

Code: TODAYDAD

Percent discount: Up to 72 percent off!

Shipping: $5.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@cutterandbuck-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

J.A. Henckels International “definition” 7-piece knife block set, plus an additional 8-piece stainless steel steak knife set, and a knife sharpener, $89 (originally $265) with code TODAYDAD

The “Definition” 7-piece knife block set from J.A. Henckels International includes a the block set of knives pus an additional 8-piece stainless steal steak knife set and a knife sharpener. The "Definition" knives have a fine edge blade, which has 30 degree angels for guaranteed sharpness. There are 16 pieces total. Choose from three different styles: Black, blonde wood and white. All cutlery is dishwasher safe. There's a limited lifetime warranty.

The 16 pieces include the following:

3" pairing knife

4" pairing knife

5" serrated utility knife

5" santoku knife

6" utility knife

8" chef's knife

Knife block

8 stainless steel steak knives

1 knife sharpener

Original price: $265

Code: TODAYDAD

Percent discount: 66 percent off!

Shipping cost: $11.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email info@jahenckels-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Happy shopping!