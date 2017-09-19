Beauty Steals and Deals: Blow dryer, makeup kit, all-natural hair care and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daily Essentials Trio Kit, $48, Juice Beauty

TODAY

Retail price: $109

Percent discount: 56 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYJB

(To purchase the kit, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Juice Beauty is offering their beauty kit at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Each kit includes:

Cleansing Milk: This creamy formula deeply cleanses and removes makeup with organic neroli and grape seed oils, while soothing normal, aging, or sensitive skin with organic chamomile and calendula.

-Antioxidant Serum: This lightweight serum feeds your skin with vitamins and antioxidants. It is the perfect daily vitamin to use after cleansing and before your moisturizer.

Nutrient Moisturizer: This nutrient-packed, rich, creamy moisturizer hydrates and replenishes with calming botanicals, fatty acid-rich plant oils, vitamins, and antioxidants for ageless healthy skin.

Gwyneth Paltrow loves Juice Beauty so much she became a Creative Director for the company. Juice Beauty is at the forefront of "making organic beauty products that work!" Juice Beauty also provides donations to five chosen charities.

Juice Beauty says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact jbcs@juicebeauty.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Blow Dryer and Hair Brush Two-Piece Set OR Heated Styling Brushes, $59, NEO

NEO

Retail price: $200

Percent discount: 71 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYHAIRTOOLS

(To purchase the hair styling tools, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

NEO Professional is offering their hair styling items to TODAY viewers.

Choose between the two-piece blowdryer and brush set OR the heated styling brush.

The blow dryer deeply moisturizes hair shaft and seals cuticles and the hair brush features soft, flexible bristles that detangles and smooths hair with ease. The heated brush is great for straightening, curling and giving volume to your hair.

Choose from 5 fashionable fall colors.

NEO Professional says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@neoprofessional-deal.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Bestsellers Lip Kit, $30 ($24, plus $6 shipping), KAPLAN MD

Kaplan MD

Retail price: $148

Percent discount: 84 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY

(To purchase the lip kit, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

KAPLAN MD is offering their lip kit to TODAY viewers.

Get all of KAPLAN MD's best-selling, ultra flattering lip products in a special 5-piece value kit.

The kit includes two lipsticks and two lip glosses that plump, hydrate and protect with SPF20- plus a free lip liner!

Choose from the following lip kit styles: The Nude, The Bold, The Natural and The Berry.

KAPLAN MD products are formulated with 22 organic extracts and patented peptides to soften, smooth and plump the lips.

KAPLAN MD says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@kaplanmd.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Care Trio, $35.20, dpHue

dpHue

Retail price: $88

Percent discount: 60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYACV

(To purchase the hair care trio, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

dpHUE is offering their AVC hair care line to TODAY viewers.

We’ve taken the miracle ingredient Apple Cider Vinegar and created the most unique, effective hair care line available! Everything is color safe, gluten free, vegan, sulfate free and cruelty free.

The ACV Hair Rinse is a great shampoo and condition substitute. It cleanses without stripping the natural oils from your scalp leaving your hair incredibly soft, shiny and strong. Use it daily, weekly or as often as you want to skip a shampoo!

The ACV Leave-In is a lightweight conditioner and natural detangler. Spray after washing your hair to seal the hair’s cuticle, re-balance the pH of your hair, retain moisture and prevent dehydration — all without weighing hair down.

The ACV Dry Shampoo absorbs oil from the scalp and has cleansing properties.

dpHUE says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@dphue.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Day to Night 6-Piece Makeup and Eye Shadow Collection, $39.95, Pur Cosmetics

Pur Cosmetics

Retail price: $154.50

Percent discount: 79 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY17

(To purchase the makeup, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Pur Cosmetics is offering their makeup collection to TODAY viewers.

A complete selection of must-have PÜR products that allows you to quickly and easily take your look from day to night or natural to dramatic. The exclusive kit contains our best of beauty 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup in your choice of shade, along with the coveted Chisel Brush that delivers a flawless and professional application every time. The kit also includes our coveted Epic Illusion portable Face Contour palette that contains the perfect contouring shades suited for all skin tones, two gorgeous eye shadow trios (a total of 6 eye shades) and our powder to cream Brow Perfecting Powder for knock out brows. These 5-star rated products are a staple in celebrity makeup kits around the globe.

PÜR says their product will arrive within 7-10 business days. All sale are final.

Have a question? Contact todayshow@purcosmetics.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

These items were hand-picked by our editorial team because we love them - and we hope you do, too. TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.

