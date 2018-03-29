Steals and Deals that you'll want to wear all spring

75 percent off Harper clutch

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This fashionable fold-over, perforated leather clutch with luxurious lining and tassel zipper closure is beautiful and chic. The clutch is available in white, tan, red, pink, grey, black and blue.

Code: todaybag

Retail price: $185

Percent discount: Over 75 percent off!

Shipping cost: $7

Estimated delivery is on or before two weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email todayshow@b-lowthebelt.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

66 percent off Alala performance wear

The special Steals and Deals' price starts at $27.

Alala

Alala is performance luxe activewear that you can wear all day. Designed in NYC, the line is known for its cool downtown aesthetic. The brand is well known for its amazing fit and fabrics which not only look great but also feels great on the body.

Code: TODAYFIT

Retail price: $55 - $195

Percent discount: Up to 66 percent off!

Shipping cost: $10 for ground shipping. Free shipping over $200.

Estimated delivery is four to six days depending on shipping method and location. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email service@alalastyle.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

77 percent off Nissa Jewelry

Eye-catching and elegant, this personalized lariat necklace is a sophisticated addition to her wardrobe. It's available in letters A to Z. Crafted using handmade materials that have been plated in 14k gold, this design features two initials. This versatile necklace can be styled multiple ways, wrapped or tied for a shorter or longer look. Handcrafted in Los Angeles, Nissa Jewelry is a female owned company that produces American made originals.

Code: TODAYNECKLACE

Retail price: $128

Percent discount: Up to 77 percent off!

Shipping cost: $3

Estimated delivery is on or before two weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email info@nissajewelry.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

72 percent off Andrew Marc sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses $ 21Marc New York by Andrew Marc Shop

Marc New York by Andrew Marc combines the function of polarized lenses with high style. These glasses use unique signature hardware, high tech metals and ultra-flex sprint temples to give you maximum comfort. All have maximum protection, block 100 percent UVA and UVB and are shatter resistant. You can choose from designs, such as aviators, classics, cat-eyes, rounded and more.

Code: todaysunglasses

Retail price: $75

Percent discount: Up to 72 percent off!

Shipping cost: $6

Estimated delivery is on or before two weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email info@andrewmarc-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

80 percent off +Beryll versatile cardigan

This incredibly versatile piece is a coat, a cardigan and a poncho all at the same time. Crafted out of the softest Italian cashmere and silk yarns, the cardigan is slimming and has an open, draped front to emphasize its effortless feel. With so many possibilities you are completely covered — office, work, leisure, travel. It's available in black, light grey, camel, light pink, red and light blue. One size fits most.

Code: TODAYBERYLL

Retail price: $498

Percent discount: Up to 80 percent off!

Shipping cost: $10

Estimated delivery is on or before two weeks. Final sale, no returns.

Have a question? Email info@beryll.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

To get more deals and information on items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish sign up for the daily Stuff We Love newsletter.

To get more deals, follow our new Facebook page, Shop TODAY for daily deals offered exclusively to our Facebook followers! Whether shopping for your home, your kids or yourself, Shop TODAY will help you discover the best products and sales online.

*IMPORTANT EDITOR'S NOTE*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

For more spring fashion ideas, check out the best places to buy jeans online for under $50 and the slip-on sneakers that had a 1,000 person waitlist.

Happy shopping!