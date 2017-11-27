Women's Steals and Deals: Cashmere wrap, perfume, boots and more

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Women’s Chelsea Boot or Women's Dari Boot, $119, Nisolo

Retail price: $238

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Nisolo is offering their women's boots at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Nisolo Women’s Chelsea Boot is available in Black and Brandy leather colors. A timeless, well constructed Chelsea Boot is a staple for any fall wardrobe. It features a leather tab for easier pull on, triangular elastic side panels for a more flattering look and comfortable fit, and 1.25" stacked leather heel with rubber heel cap.

Fits true to size though the toe of this boot has a refined shape with a snug fit.

If you need more space or wear thicker socks Nisolo recommends ordering a half size up. The boots are handmade in an ethical factory Nisolo founded in Peru.

The Women’s Dari Boot is the first high heel boot from Nisolo and is available in Black and Wheat leather colors. Nisolo set out to create a seasoned boot comfortable enough to wear all day and elegant enough to wear all night.

Made in partnership with an ethical factory in León, Mexico, the Dari features a 2.75" heel with rubber heel cap.

The toe of this boot has a refined shape with a snug fit. If you need more space or wear thicker socks, Nisolo recommends ordering a half size up.

Nisolo says their product will arrive within two weeks if you live within the continental US; three weeks if you live outside. All unworn and unaltered items may be returned within 60 days of the original purchase date. If you choose to return an item, $6.95 will be held from your refund to cover shipping and restocking. Alternately, you can choose to return an item for store credit at no additional cost to you.

Have a question? Contact support@nisolo.com.

Halo CZ Stud Earrings or 58” CZ Stations Necklace, $49, Kenneth Jay Lane

Retail price: $159

Percent discount: 69 percent off!

Kenneth Jay Lane is offering their earrings or necklace at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The earrings have an estimated 4 carat total weight of Cubic Zirconia. The cubic zirconia is hand prong set, which is the same craftsmanship used for genuine stones and is very sturdy for long term use. The earring posts are stainless steel, hypo-allergenic.The metal for the earrings and necklace is brass with highly polished rhodium plating.

This classic necklace is 58 inches long and has 21 carat total weight of Cubic Zirconia. The cubic zirconia stones are bezel set and the necklace is finished with a lobster closure. This necklace is versatile and can be worn as a long chain, doubled or tripled.

Each is perfect for every day wearing, social events or travel.

Kenneth Jay Lane says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact Info.czbykjl@gmail.com.

Miguel Leather Handbag, $94, B-Low the Belt

Retail price: $298

Percent discount: Over 65 percent!

B-Low the Belt is offering their handbag at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Miguel handbag is a beautiful buttery leather tote that can carry a lot and is also uber chic. It is made of leather and has fringe accents.

Choose from the following colors: Black, wine, cognac, tan, red, navy and chocolate brown.

B-Low the Belt says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact todayshow@b-lowthebelt.com.

Toasted Vanilla Deluxe Holiday Collection, $22.95, Whish

Retail price: $60

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Whish is offering their beauty bundle at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This all natural deluxe set includes 4 of our best selling items in a limited edition toasted vanilla scent. It has 3oz of body butter, bath & body gel, sugar scrub, and 2oz our amazing hand cream. Whish is all 100% natural with proven ingredients that truly change your skin.

Whish says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact Customercare@whishbeauty.com.

Certified 100 Percent Natural Perfumes, $34.44, Pour le Monde

Retail price: $82

Percent discount: 58 percent off!

Pour le Monde is offering their perfume at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Pour le Monde is the only certified 100 percent natural fine fragrance company on the market. Each one of their luxurious eau de parfums are certified cruelty-free and vegan, and don’t contain any man-made chemicals like parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, dyes and petrochemicals. Their highly crafted and consciously structured scents have been hailed as a breakthrough in 100 percent natural fragrance creation. Two of the three scents are unisex so everyone can spray safely and smell terrific!

Empower: Unisex citrus, refreshing and invigorating. Exquisite citruses from all over the world accompanied by spearmint, basil and lemongrass with a cedar base create an energizing mood!

Envision: Unisex lavender spice, bold and seductive. Top notes of bergamot and peppercorn mix with a blend of lavender round out with a woody vanilla base for a warm and powerful scent!

Together: Light, romantic flirty floral opens with a burst of citrus and pink berry infused with a white floral bouquet with a creamy base of vanilla, balsam and woods makes this a classic and sophisticated fragrance!

Pour le Monde says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@plmparfums.com.

Sunglass Style Box -3 Pair Set, $39.99, Velvet

Retail price: $129

Percent discount: 69 percent off!

Velvet is offering their sunglass set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Velvet is offering a set of three sunglasses in a beautiful storage gift box. It is the perfect gift for the sunglass lover in your life.

Every box contains three of the best Velvet sunglass styles, designed specifically to suit your face shape or your favorite style shape.

Each grouping is a theme based on your face shape or specific frame shapes.

Each pair of sunglasses is made with high quality frames and lenses and all have 100 percent UV Protection.

Velvet says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact Customerservice@velveteyewear.com

Cashmere Boyfriend Cardigan and Cashmere Wrap Poncho, $108, Beryll

Retail price: $598

Percent discount: 81 percent off!

Beryll is offering their cashmere items at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The new Boyfriend Cardigan is one of the biggest trends this fall. The super soft, cozy knit is handcrafted from rich 100 percent Italian cashmere yarn and made in the USA.

Cut for a relaxed fit, the loose silhouette makes this piece a go-to staple. Add some luxury to jeans or layer it over an elegant outfit for some edge.

One size fits most! Available in black, camel, navy, winter white, pink and grey.

The Cashmere Wrap Poncho drapes elegantly and is perfect for layering during the colder months.The versatile wardrobe staple is spun from pure 100 % Italian cashmere yarn and falls to an asymmetric hem.

Pair yours solo with straight-leg pants and ankle boots or team it over a jacket for an extra layer of cozy, office or weekend!

Generously cut, one size fits most. Available in black, camel, navy, winter white, pink, green and grey.

Beryll says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@beryll.com

Happy shopping!