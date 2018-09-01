Discount code for all deals: BRIGHT

$25 with code BRIGHT (originally $85), Amrita Singh

The Ankara bangle set has 13 individual bangles in an assortment of colors. Each bangle is handcrafted by an artisan in India. It has beautiful fabric wrapping and crystal details.

Code: BRIGHT

Original price: $85

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Shipping cost: $2.99

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns.

Have a question? Email todayshow@amritasingh.com.

$55 with code BRIGHT (originally $289), Alicia Adams Alpaca

These shawls are made from 70 percent Alpaca, which is one of the world's most luxurious and sought after fabrics, and 30 percent silk. You can wear them around the neck as a scarf or draped around shoulders as a shawl to complete any outfit and make it all the more fashionable. They're extremely soft, durable, lightweight and hypoallergenic. Choose from 18 different colors.

Code: BRIGHT

Original price: $289

Percent discount: 81 percent off!

Shipping cost: $4.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns.

Have a question? Email info@aliciaadamsalpaca-deals.com.

$23 with code BRIGHT (originally $60), D.L. & Co

Each candle is composed of beautiful and exotic fragrance notes, which creates the rich and luxurious scents. The candles are soy blend with natural cotton wicks. There are several beautiful colors to choose from. The gorgeous packaging makes these an amazing gift.

Code: BRIGHT

Original price: $60

Percent discount 62 percent off!

Shipping cost: $6.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns.

Have a question? Email info@dlluxury-deals.com.

$29 with code BRIGHT (originally $89 - 129), Frog Hill

Frog Hill is offering their best-selling summer pillows in both indoor and outdoor styles. Now is the time to update your outdoor patios and living rooms, bedrooms and guest rooms for summer! They come in several styles and colors so you can find the perfect fit for your décor — whether it be indoor or out! With embroidered and applique options, there is a color and style to fit every room in your home and every outdoor patio theme. There are three sizes available: 18” square, 20” square and and 14 x 24” rectangle. Pillow insert included. Hidden zipper closure cover is removable and washable.

Code: BRIGHT

Original price: $89 - 129

Percent discount: Up to 76 percent off!

Shipping cost: $7.99

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns.

Have a question? Email CustServ@FrogHillDesigns.net.

$99 with code BRIGHT (originally $498), M.I.L.A.

M.I.L.A.'s best selling Audrey bag is expertly crafted in the US from luxurious 100 percent deluxe Italian genuine leather. Designed with convenient internal pockets and a polished silver hardware, this structured style has a top zipper for easy access and safe storage.The iconic shape pays homage to elegant style of Audrey Hepburn and can be worn as a handbag, shoulder bag or cross body bag. Available in the new trend pop colors: red, pink, baby blue and green.

Code: BRIGHT

Original price: $498

Percent discount: 80 percent off!

Shipping cost: $9.98

All orders will ship within one to three weeks. All sales are final. No returns.

Have a question? Email info@mila4u.com.

