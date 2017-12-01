$20 and under Steals and Deals: Makeup set, nail polish, phone cases, more

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

To get more deals and information on items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish sign up for the daily Stuff We Love newsletter.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Nail Polish Kit, $19, NCLA

NCLA Nail Polish Kit, $19, NCLA

Retail price: $64

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYNAILS

(To purchase the nail polish, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

NCLA is offering their nail polish kit at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Decorate your nails with any of these kits from NCLA. Choose from the following: Troublemaker, Mermaid, Babe and Flower Child. Each kit includes 1 extra large zip pouch, a "who's that girl" 5-piece tool kit and two nail polishes.

NCLA says the product will arrive within 4-8 business days. All sales are final unless the product is damaged.

Have a question? Contact promo@shopncla.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

2017 Holiday Hair Gift Set, $18, Kitsch

Kitsch 2017 Holiday Hair Gift Set, $18, Kitsch

Retail price: $46

Percent discount: 58 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYDEALS

(To purchase the hair gift set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Kitsch is offering their holiday hair gift set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Give the gift of happy holiday hair with this gift set from Kitsch! This set includes their Elevated Shower Cap, allowing you to skip a wash day and go sans shampoo in style, a set of our premium 14k gold plated brass star-shaped bobby pins for a fun and polished look, and out best-selling hair coil hair ties to hold your perfect up-do in place while avoiding breakage and leaving no creases or marks behind.

Kitsch says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@mykitsch.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Mineral Makeup Beauty Collection Sets and Palettes. $20, Bella Pierre

Bella Pierre Mineral Makeup Beauty Collection Sets and Palettes. $20, Bella Pierre

Retail price: $45-$50

Percent discount: Up to 60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMAKEUP

(To purchase the makeup set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Bella Pierre is offering their makeup set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Be beautiful and sparkle for the holidays with BellaPierre's ultimate mineral makeup beauty collection set and pallete. All of BellaPierre's makeup is made with 100 percent natural minerals and is hypo-allergenic. The collections come in various different color shades to fit all skin tones. Choose from over 20 collections such as: Flawless Collection Cream Kit (4-Piece Kit), Highlighter Palettes, Glow Roller Highlighting (6-Piece Kit), Kiss Proof Lip Creme (Nude, Evening, Metallic) Collections, 12 Color Eyeshadow Palettes, Complete Brow Kit and much more.

Bella Pierre says their product will arrive in two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@bellapierre-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

iPhone Case, $14, The Casery

Casery iPhone Case, $14, The Casery

Retail price: $28

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: CASERYTODAY

(To purchase the iPhone case, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

The Casery is offering their best selling phone cases at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Drop-tested clear case with a luxe matte finish. The Casery’s iPhone case is anti-scratch, slim fit, and has a raised bezel to protect your screen from drops. Protect the one you love! Choose from 12 different styles:

Shatter Marble Purple Agate Dark Blue Agate Iridescent Crystal White Marble Lashes Palm Leaves Neutral Marble Pink and Purple Agate Pineapple Top Blue and White Floral Blue Marble

The Casery says their product will arrive by December 14. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@thecasery.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Cotton Lux Sleep Mask, $19, Perpetual Shade

Cotton Lux Sleep Mask, $19, Perpetual Shade

Retail price: $39

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: STEALS50

(To purchase the sleep mask, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Perpetual Shade is offering their sleep mask at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

All of the cotton lux sleep masks are created from incredibly soft and comfortable fabric helping to ensure restful sleep. The oversized mask blocks out light while the comfort strap fits snuggly around head.

Choose from three phrases: "Ciao for Now," "Don't Wake Me Up" and "I Woke Up Like This."

Perpetual Shade says their product will arrive on or before December 21, 2017. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@perpetualshade.com

----------------------------------------------------------

Foldover Leather Credit Card Wallet, $19, Jesse and Co.

Foldover Leather Credit Card Wallet, $19, Jesse and Co.

Retail price: $38

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: N/A

(To purchase the wallet, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Jesse and Co. is offering their wallet at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Now, you can keep all of your credit cards, business cards and cash in one organized place. The genuine leather credit card wallet can replace your purse and it comes in 5 different colors: Black, cognac, red, gold or platinum leather. The also have a decorative gold or silver stud closure.

Jesse and Co. says their product will arrive by December 21st. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@jesseandco.com.

----------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.

For more makeup we love, check out the 12 best drugstore makeup buys from the People and TODAY beauty awards!

If you want more gifts, TODAY's interactive gift guide lets you choose your recipient, their interest and your price point and will select gifts for you!

Happy shopping!