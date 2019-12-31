Stacy London reveals new girlfriend in response to tweet about love life

Former "What Not to Wear" host and TODAY Style contributor is opening up about her relationship status in a new Instagram post Tuesday after a tweet about her love life went viral more than a week ago.

"NOT THAT IT’S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT... I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there," wrote the 50-year-old fashion and style expert.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She goes on to explain that for her, the past year has been filled with ups and downs, referencing her "unforeseen health issues" and her struggle with grief.

"But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year," reveals London in the caption accompanying 11 photos of her and Yezbak.

The acknowledgment comes after a Twitter user shared two photos of London and Yezbak in a tweet that has since garnered over 59,000 likes and over 7,000 retweets.

so no one was gonna tell me that stacy from what not to wear is gay and has a hot butch girlfriend???? pic.twitter.com/uMOW7KcSYt — brittany (@sellachich) December 21, 2019

"The Truth About Style" author says that she decided to go public with her new relationship with Yezbak for a couple of reasons.

"I’ve had public relationships before and I don’t love that. But I want to be clear here that with Cat I felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first serious relationship with a woman and I’m sure there will be some hoo ha about that," explains London. "But I would never hide her out of shame."

The "Love, Lust or Run" host admits she feels lucky to be open about who she is dating, particularly when others cannot or don't feel they can be free to express their love. "It’s really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say 'I’m dating a woman' with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that.

"Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere."

In her post, London declares, "I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won’t apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY."

She also does not dismiss her past relationships, acknowledging simply, "So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say."